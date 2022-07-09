Improvements Contents Balances Fixes and More!

CONTENT
- Added a new sniper technique in Rhum Island!
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved client side performance
- Peace Mode can't be activated in danger zone anymore
- People with Peace Mode on can't go in bosses maps anymore
BALANCE CHANGES
Swordsman
- King roar technique's cast time increased from 0.25s to 0.4s
- Gorilla twins' technique energy requirement increased from 13 to 18
- Swordsman resolution technique now give a flat +5 stats points on every stats beside aim, (the first melee attack with it continue to deal +50 base damage.)
Fighter
- Removed the stun from hotline technique (It stills pushes the target)
- Increased hotline self stun from 0.5s to 1s
Sniper
- Man eater stun increased to 1s
Fire
- Hell ground's technique duration increased from 8s to 12s
Ice
- Ice trap's technique can now be casted while moving
- Can now use fighter's technique with the ice sword
Light
- Can now use fighter's technique with the light sword
Rubber
- Sniper's technique can now be cast while moving
Reindeer
- Guard Reindeer now deals 3 tiles AOE damage that snares the target for 1s
Soul Fruits
- Increased every soul fruits scaling from 0.6 to 0.7
This is the first round of balance changes, more are coming. We don't want to nerf too hard a specialization/fruit or buff one too much
Weapon Upgrade
- Reduced lifesteal effect of "Mystic I" suffix from 15% to 5%
- Reduced lifesteal effect of "Bloody" prefix from 20% to 10%
Other
- Increased the difficulty of Sauro's boss fight
BUG FIXES
- Two people of different crew can't be inside Sauro's boss room anymore
- We can't give bounty to a dead player anymore
- We can't lifesteal a dead player or mob anymore
