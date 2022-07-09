 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pirate Souls update for 9 July 2022

Improvements Contents Balances Fixes and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9089842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT

  • Added a new sniper technique in Rhum Island!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved client side performance
  • Peace Mode can't be activated in danger zone anymore
  • People with Peace Mode on can't go in bosses maps anymore

BALANCE CHANGES
Swordsman

  • King roar technique's cast time increased from 0.25s to 0.4s
  • Gorilla twins' technique energy requirement increased from 13 to 18
  • Swordsman resolution technique now give a flat +5 stats points on every stats beside aim, (the first melee attack with it continue to deal +50 base damage.)

Fighter

  • Removed the stun from hotline technique (It stills pushes the target)
  • Increased hotline self stun from 0.5s to 1s

Sniper

  • Man eater stun increased to 1s

Fire

  • Hell ground's technique duration increased from 8s to 12s

Ice

  • Ice trap's technique can now be casted while moving
  • Can now use fighter's technique with the ice sword

Light

  • Can now use fighter's technique with the light sword

Rubber

  • Sniper's technique can now be cast while moving

Reindeer

  • Guard Reindeer now deals 3 tiles AOE damage that snares the target for 1s

Soul Fruits

  • Increased every soul fruits scaling from 0.6 to 0.7

This is the first round of balance changes, more are coming. We don't want to nerf too hard a specialization/fruit or buff one too much

Weapon Upgrade

  • Reduced lifesteal effect of "Mystic I" suffix from 15% to 5%
  • Reduced lifesteal effect of "Bloody" prefix from 20% to 10%

Other

  • Increased the difficulty of Sauro's boss fight

BUG FIXES

  • Two people of different crew can't be inside Sauro's boss room anymore
  • We can't give bounty to a dead player anymore
  • We can't lifesteal a dead player or mob anymore

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link