Improvements Contents Balances Fixes and More!

CONTENT

Added a new sniper technique in Rhum Island!

IMPROVEMENTS

Improved client side performance

Peace Mode can't be activated in danger zone anymore

People with Peace Mode on can't go in bosses maps anymore

BALANCE CHANGES

Swordsman

King roar technique's cast time increased from 0.25s to 0.4s

Gorilla twins' technique energy requirement increased from 13 to 18

Swordsman resolution technique now give a flat +5 stats points on every stats beside aim, (the first melee attack with it continue to deal +50 base damage.)

Fighter

Removed the stun from hotline technique (It stills pushes the target)

Increased hotline self stun from 0.5s to 1s

Sniper

Man eater stun increased to 1s

Fire

Hell ground's technique duration increased from 8s to 12s

Ice

Ice trap's technique can now be casted while moving

Can now use fighter's technique with the ice sword

Light

Can now use fighter's technique with the light sword

Rubber

Sniper's technique can now be cast while moving

Reindeer

Guard Reindeer now deals 3 tiles AOE damage that snares the target for 1s

Soul Fruits

Increased every soul fruits scaling from 0.6 to 0.7

This is the first round of balance changes, more are coming. We don't want to nerf too hard a specialization/fruit or buff one too much

Weapon Upgrade

Reduced lifesteal effect of "Mystic I" suffix from 15% to 5%

Reduced lifesteal effect of "Bloody" prefix from 20% to 10%

Other

Increased the difficulty of Sauro's boss fight

BUG FIXES