VAIL 0.7.72 Patch Notes

With a bit of a smaller update today, we can promise you that everyone on the team is working long and hard to bring you some major updates/features during the next few weeks. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!
General Patch Notes
Minor Changes
• Overlay now present when waiting for custom game to start
• When closing the tablet while in a lobby, re-opening it will directly take you to the lobby screen
• Improved outcome when two players attempt to utilize a zipline at the same time
Map Changes
• Khidi - Fixed collision on escalators at REYAB spawn
• Khidi - Removed cover in mid
• Khidi - Bushes no longer floating in Skatepark
• Khidi - Removed invisible colliders around Skatepark
• Khidi - Fixed collision on B-site
• Suna - Fixed broken lighting on fences in tunnel
• Suna - Adjusted openings for ladders
• Suna - Patched geometry players could fall through
• Suna - Keypad is no longer floating in tunnels
• Suna - Fixed collision on walls in A-Long
• Suna - Fixed collision in Colonist spawn
• Maar - Fixed typo on containers
• Maar - Updated upper catwalk paneling and cover to reduce advantageous spots
• Maar - Blocked unfair sightlines from upper catwalk
• Maar - Blocked windows into B-site with shutters
• Maar - Blocked control room in B-site player
• Maar - Added new elevator drop downs to site
• Maar - Widened doorway into B1 in pumping station
• Maar - Updated collision on rubble
• Maar - Updated textures on power station pipes
• Este - Updated collision on debris
• Este - Adjusted debris to not conflict with player movement
• Este - Updated collision on speedbumps in garage
• Este - Updated collision on elevator
• Este - Updated collision on cardboard boxes
Bug fixes
• Fixed - Mags inserted into firearms are force grabbable
• Fixed - Mag can be gripped on a holstered firearm
• Fixed - Other player's mags have no collision when picked up
• Fixed - Mute buttons are not appearing in the correct state to the lobby leader when party members join
Changed depots in latest branch