VAIL 0.7.72 Patch Notes

With a bit of a smaller update today, we can promise you that everyone on the team is working long and hard to bring you some major updates/features during the next few weeks. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Overlay now present when waiting for custom game to start

• When closing the tablet while in a lobby, re-opening it will directly take you to the lobby screen

• Improved outcome when two players attempt to utilize a zipline at the same time

Map Changes

• Khidi - Fixed collision on escalators at REYAB spawn

• Khidi - Removed cover in mid

• Khidi - Bushes no longer floating in Skatepark

• Khidi - Removed invisible colliders around Skatepark

• Khidi - Fixed collision on B-site

• Suna - Fixed broken lighting on fences in tunnel

• Suna - Adjusted openings for ladders

• Suna - Patched geometry players could fall through

• Suna - Keypad is no longer floating in tunnels

• Suna - Fixed collision on walls in A-Long

• Suna - Fixed collision in Colonist spawn

• Maar - Fixed typo on containers

• Maar - Updated upper catwalk paneling and cover to reduce advantageous spots

• Maar - Blocked unfair sightlines from upper catwalk

• Maar - Blocked windows into B-site with shutters

• Maar - Blocked control room in B-site player

• Maar - Added new elevator drop downs to site

• Maar - Widened doorway into B1 in pumping station

• Maar - Updated collision on rubble

• Maar - Updated textures on power station pipes

• Este - Updated collision on debris

• Este - Adjusted debris to not conflict with player movement

• Este - Updated collision on speedbumps in garage

• Este - Updated collision on elevator

• Este - Updated collision on cardboard boxes

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Mags inserted into firearms are force grabbable

• Fixed - Mag can be gripped on a holstered firearm

• Fixed - Other player's mags have no collision when picked up

• Fixed - Mute buttons are not appearing in the correct state to the lobby leader when party members join