Easy Mode Enabled!

Greetings Heroes!

Today I'm switching on the most requested feature for Hero's Descent, an easy mode! You can toggle this feature at any time when selecting a game mode to play. This mode does not disable any unlocks or achievements, as I want everyone to be able to enjoy Hero's Descent at their own pace.

Easy Mode Details

All characters have their health and mana values doubled

Mana regens twice as fast upon killing enemies

Par times are increased by 30%

All characters have their attack values increased by 1 (This may sound small, but you're effectively twice as powerful in the early game!)

Enemies are less aggressive

Upgrades cost half as much in the shop

Other Patch Nodes