Easy Mode Enabled!

Greetings Heroes!
Today I'm switching on the most requested feature for Hero's Descent, an easy mode! You can toggle this feature at any time when selecting a game mode to play. This mode does not disable any unlocks or achievements, as I want everyone to be able to enjoy Hero's Descent at their own pace.
Easy Mode Details
- All characters have their health and mana values doubled
- Mana regens twice as fast upon killing enemies
- Par times are increased by 30%
- All characters have their attack values increased by 1 (This may sound small, but you're effectively twice as powerful in the early game!)
- Enemies are less aggressive
- Upgrades cost half as much in the shop
Other Patch Nodes
- Daily Challenge is temporarily disabled in Easy Mode. I'm working on a way to get this functional here, so stay tuned
- New leaderboards have been created for Easy Mode
- Re-wrote callback handlers for Steam functions. Leaderboard uploads/downloads should be faster and more consistent now
