Hero's Descent update for 9 July 2022

Easy Mode Enabled!

Hero's Descent update for 9 July 2022 · Build 9089763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Heroes!

Today I'm switching on the most requested feature for Hero's Descent, an easy mode! You can toggle this feature at any time when selecting a game mode to play. This mode does not disable any unlocks or achievements, as I want everyone to be able to enjoy Hero's Descent at their own pace.

Easy Mode Details

  • All characters have their health and mana values doubled
  • Mana regens twice as fast upon killing enemies
  • Par times are increased by 30%
  • All characters have their attack values increased by 1 (This may sound small, but you're effectively twice as powerful in the early game!)
  • Enemies are less aggressive
  • Upgrades cost half as much in the shop

Other Patch Nodes

  • Daily Challenge is temporarily disabled in Easy Mode. I'm working on a way to get this functional here, so stay tuned
  • New leaderboards have been created for Easy Mode
  • Re-wrote callback handlers for Steam functions. Leaderboard uploads/downloads should be faster and more consistent now

