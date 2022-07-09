Build 0.7.2A Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9089399 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Build 0.7.2A

Changes/Updates

Graphics Tab hidden for now, game currently set to 1280x720 16:9 Resolution as default.

Lots of photo fixes

Randy Lawson name corrected in the database, was previously misspelled (Rany)

database cleanup of more duplicate talents

Michael Vincent added to the game

Papa Razzi photo has been fixed.

Database - Added match types table (currently 12 match types - Current obvious missing types are multi team tag matches. )

Database - Added stipulations table (currently 11 stipulations)

Database - Added scheduled matches table

Database - Added match history table

Database - Show schedule table added

Database - Venues table added ( 11 venues added currently)

Gameplay - Promotion - Main Screen - Added show scheduling

Gameplay - Promotion - Main Screen - Added upcoming calendar section

Gameplay - Promotion - Main Screen - Added pre-booking to shows scheduling

Gameplay - Promotion - Main Screen - Added sponsor selection to show creation

KLT Promotions removed from the game

Shawn Ambrose removed from the game

Quit Menu and Main Menu icons combined into a single quit game screen.

Soundtrack has been re-enabled. Currently songs play at random. Currently 20 tracks available, more to be added.

Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment has been changed to Southern States Professional Wrestling. Logo is still AWE

Seen No Evil Wrestling logo has been added to the game. Image needs to have some cleanup work done.

Where it has been assigned the image at the bottom of the player panel now loads the active player/owner of the promotion.

Player can pre-book matches on a card while in the schedule show screen. (see list below for types that can be booked)

------ 1 v 1 Matches can be pre-booked

pre booking can occur by clicking on the Show tile on the Promotion > Main menu

Southern States Pro Wrestling logo added to the game.

Players can edit shows by clicking on the upcoming shows panel.

Clicking the pre-book button loads the current card view.



Bug /Issue Fixes

Corrected the bug that prevented "Ragin' Pro Wrestling" and "Ramos Brothers' Wrestling" promotions from properly loading on the promotions screen.

Fixed an issue where the showID was not properly linking back to the correct promotion.

Fixed and issue that prevented you from going back to the Promotion/Home screen after leaving it.

Fixed an issue that prevented talent photos from loading if their name had an apostrophe in it.

Fixed the issue that prevented using spaces in the name of a save file.

Fixed an issue that prevented the roster(s) from properly loading talent details.

Fixed issue where the Roster screen had to be loaded before talent would show up in the booking screen.

Fixed issue where deleting a save file would leave the last selected save details when no saves existed



Current Known Issues:

Not really an issue, but during this phase of testing any saves created on the previous build are useless after update. This will continue to be the case until the database is fully populated. So any new testing should be done using a new save.

#1 - Many images need to be resized, intended final look is torso and head. Image updates will occur over several builds. Some talents are still missing their in game image.

#2 - Scrolling lists with the keyboard does a weird loop back to the top instead of scrolling the list as intended. Note that this is only a problem if the mouse cursor is still in the list, move the cursor out of the list before using keyboard navigation as a workaround.

#3 - Not all promotion details are in the database currently will be populated later. Also, properly sized images have not yet been created for the logo display, so some logos appear smaller than they will in the final release.

4 - Selected items on talent and promotion lists stay selected once you change screens.

5 - Some city and state strings have improper formatting. A space after the city, before to State being most common.

#6 - Most of the talent data is not in the game at this time. We have names and photos but the data from signup forms is being transferred over and will be for several more weeks.

#7 - Search bar was removed due to broken functionality

#8 - Several buttons on the World - Promotions screen currently do nothing.

#9 - There is no AI behind the booking process, currently any talent will accept your booking.

#10 - Not all promotions currently have an assigned roster.

#12 - Several talents from an early batch are not in the database.

#13 - Load Game Screen - The %images at the top still don't do anything even though the save details now display when highlighting a save file.

#16 - Everyone is currently signed as a heel wrestler on the rosters.

#19 - Venues list selection needs better UI and filtering so that local/cheaper venues are at the top of the list.

#20 - It is possible to double book a venue.

#21 - Soundtrack volume is all over the place!

#22 - Soundtrack can play the same song every other song currently. Need to add a play history.

#23 - When opening the Show Schedule window for the first time the calendar to select the date does not default to the current in game date, and instead shows the current real world calendar.

#25 - Booking decisions are not yet implemented when booking a match.

#26 Lots of UI elements are not currently skinned to match the games design.

#27 - current card view only displays 5-6 segments properly and is a work in progress.



Current Known Bugs