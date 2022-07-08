 Skip to content

VoiceAttack update for 8 July 2022

VoiceAttack v1.10 is now available!

Build 9089379

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version introduces an updated (and faster) user interface as well as several other improvements.

As always, you can see the latest updates here: https://voiceattack.com/changes

Changed files in this update

VoiceAttack 64-bit Depot 583011
