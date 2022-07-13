 Skip to content

Phobies update for 13 July 2022

Release Notes 1.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Phobies Wranglers!

Update 1.4.1 addresses some fixes for some new features introduced in our big Full Disclosure update, along with some gameplay balancing:

Additions:
Balancing

  • In the interest of providing a better gameplay experience and ensuring competitive matches, players will see some slight changes to a number of Phobies in the near future.
  • Players will be able to view final stats once changes go live later this week.

The following Phobies will be affected:

  • Charon
    Slight increase to HP
  • Minotaur
    Slight increase to HP
  • Paddles
    Slight increase to HP
  • Bad Sushi
    Slight increase to HP
  • Beauty
    Slight decrease to HP
  • Rocketman
    Slight decrease to damage
  • Scritch
    Slight decrease to damage
  • Alastor
    Slight decrease to damage

Bug Fixes:
Account

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to delete their account information.

General

  • Fixed an issue that was preventing some Steam users from opening the game via the Steam client.
  • Fixed a desync issue that could create the appearance that a player had surrendered a game without doing so.
  • Fixed an assortment of potential game desync causes.
  • Fixed an Auth token issue that could prevent a player from creating a new account if they’d deleted a previous one.
  • Fixed a potential crash that could occur when “mashing” the avatar displayed on the stress menu screen.
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing players from selecting Phobies while the Favorite filter in the collection screen was active.
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing counters from ticking down visually on gameplay tiles that were affected by mud, fire or healing pools.
  • Fixed an issue in which the blank/”safe” area on some screens could appear reversed on some devices, causing strange visuals.

Lippy’s Sweet Deal Pack

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a duplicate card to appear as “new” while opening the second pack.
  • Fixed some visual issues with the pack’s artwork and presentation.

Subscriptions

  • Fixed an issue that was causing subscription reminder pop-ups to appear far more frequently than intended.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to receive daily rewards too frequently when using an account across multiple platforms.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in a loading screen if they were subscribed and tapped/clicked on the “You are currently subscribed” pop-up.

Tutorial

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the indicator arrow to spawn outside of the visible portion of the screen if the inventory was scrolled during a dialogue sequence.

_Happy battling,

The Phobies Team_

