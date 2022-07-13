Release Notes 1.4.1

Hello Phobies Wranglers!
Update 1.4.1 addresses some fixes for some new features introduced in our big Full Disclosure update, along with some gameplay balancing:
Additions:
Balancing
- In the interest of providing a better gameplay experience and ensuring competitive matches, players will see some slight changes to a number of Phobies in the near future.
- Players will be able to view final stats once changes go live later this week.
The following Phobies will be affected:
- Charon
Slight increase to HP
- Minotaur
Slight increase to HP
- Paddles
Slight increase to HP
- Bad Sushi
Slight increase to HP
- Beauty
Slight decrease to HP
- Rocketman
Slight decrease to damage
- Scritch
Slight decrease to damage
- Alastor
Slight decrease to damage
Bug Fixes:
Account
- Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to delete their account information.
General
- Fixed an issue that was preventing some Steam users from opening the game via the Steam client.
- Fixed a desync issue that could create the appearance that a player had surrendered a game without doing so.
- Fixed an assortment of potential game desync causes.
- Fixed an Auth token issue that could prevent a player from creating a new account if they’d deleted a previous one.
- Fixed a potential crash that could occur when “mashing” the avatar displayed on the stress menu screen.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from selecting Phobies while the Favorite filter in the collection screen was active.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing counters from ticking down visually on gameplay tiles that were affected by mud, fire or healing pools.
- Fixed an issue in which the blank/”safe” area on some screens could appear reversed on some devices, causing strange visuals.
Lippy’s Sweet Deal Pack
- Fixed an issue that could cause a duplicate card to appear as “new” while opening the second pack.
- Fixed some visual issues with the pack’s artwork and presentation.
Subscriptions
- Fixed an issue that was causing subscription reminder pop-ups to appear far more frequently than intended.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to receive daily rewards too frequently when using an account across multiple platforms.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in a loading screen if they were subscribed and tapped/clicked on the “You are currently subscribed” pop-up.
Tutorial
- Fixed an issue that could cause the indicator arrow to spawn outside of the visible portion of the screen if the inventory was scrolled during a dialogue sequence.
_Happy battling,
The Phobies Team_
