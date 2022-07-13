Release Notes 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9089346 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Phobies Wranglers!

Update 1.4.1 addresses some fixes for some new features introduced in our big Full Disclosure update, along with some gameplay balancing:

Additions:

Balancing

In the interest of providing a better gameplay experience and ensuring competitive matches, players will see some slight changes to a number of Phobies in the near future.

Players will be able to view final stats once changes go live later this week.

The following Phobies will be affected:

Charon

Slight increase to HP

Slight increase to HP Minotaur

Slight increase to HP

Slight increase to HP Paddles

Slight increase to HP

Slight increase to HP Bad Sushi

Slight increase to HP

Slight increase to HP Beauty

Slight decrease to HP

Slight decrease to HP Rocketman

Slight decrease to damage

Slight decrease to damage Scritch

Slight decrease to damage

Slight decrease to damage Alastor

Slight decrease to damage

Bug Fixes:

Account

Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to delete their account information.

General

Fixed an issue that was preventing some Steam users from opening the game via the Steam client.

Fixed a desync issue that could create the appearance that a player had surrendered a game without doing so.

Fixed an assortment of potential game desync causes.

Fixed an Auth token issue that could prevent a player from creating a new account if they’d deleted a previous one.

Fixed a potential crash that could occur when “mashing” the avatar displayed on the stress menu screen.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from selecting Phobies while the Favorite filter in the collection screen was active.

Fixed an issue that was preventing counters from ticking down visually on gameplay tiles that were affected by mud, fire or healing pools.

Fixed an issue in which the blank/”safe” area on some screens could appear reversed on some devices, causing strange visuals.

Lippy’s Sweet Deal Pack

Fixed an issue that could cause a duplicate card to appear as “new” while opening the second pack.

Fixed some visual issues with the pack’s artwork and presentation.

Subscriptions

Fixed an issue that was causing subscription reminder pop-ups to appear far more frequently than intended.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to receive daily rewards too frequently when using an account across multiple platforms.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in a loading screen if they were subscribed and tapped/clicked on the “You are currently subscribed” pop-up.

Tutorial

Fixed an issue that could cause the indicator arrow to spawn outside of the visible portion of the screen if the inventory was scrolled during a dialogue sequence.

_Happy battling,

The Phobies Team_