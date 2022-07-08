 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 8 July 2022

Minor Update v0.3.1 - Fixes issue with starting game with old save data

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boy are we red in the face!

Our v0.3 had a bug that would cause the game to crash on startup if there was old save data!

This has been fixed and we hope it doesn't happen again... sorry for the inconvenience!

