Minor Update v0.3.1 - Fixes issue with starting game with old save data

Boy are we red in the face!
Our v0.3 had a bug that would cause the game to crash on startup if there was old save data!
This has been fixed and we hope it doesn't happen again... sorry for the inconvenience!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Boy are we red in the face!
Our v0.3 had a bug that would cause the game to crash on startup if there was old save data!
This has been fixed and we hope it doesn't happen again... sorry for the inconvenience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update