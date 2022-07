Share · View all patches · Build 9089113 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 18:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, as promised, I would release another part of update 1.5 on this wonderful anniversary day!

Here they are:

Added a birthday cake

Added a few easter eggs

Fixed an issue with one of the ghost cats' mechanic

I know it's small but the other part should suffice :3

Thank you for playing the game! :3