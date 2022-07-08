 Skip to content

Loop update for 8 July 2022

Patch 2 - We fixed a bunch of stuff!

Patch 2 - Build 9089087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update comes with upgraded features, as a preparation for our upcoming big update, such as the New Save System!
Don't worry, all old save files will be automatically converted in the background!

On top of that, we also fixed an issue that caused MacOS & Linux devices to not process Mouse Inputs correctly.
We also fixed some issues with boxes not acting as expected for some player, particularly when pushing them close to a wall or trying to push from above a ledge.
We hope you guys enjoy the improvements to the game,
and we have a lot more to come!

