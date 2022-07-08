Updated on July 9

Pioneer test paper!

A: The blackboard was added in order to see the input keys more clearly.

Answer: because barbecue is too painful, so increase double gold coin and RMB.

A: Because the upper part of the L blocks the view, it becomes transparent, allowing you to see the rise and fall more clearly.

A: The previous L level had to time SHIFT to jump, which was so difficult that even the creator failed it a hundred times.

So the L level was reworked to make it more suitable for SHIFT jumping.

Answer: Because there is one more update card, it seems too much, so I deleted the redundant update brand.

Pioneer Express!

The author himself said: Because the CPU of the host computer of the author's home computer exploded in the evening of the update, and it was taken out for maintenance for a few days at last, so the update was postponed to today. Because opening the complete editor requires climbing the wall, but the picture cannot be uploaded, please understand.

Leave a message from Xiaochong!

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and finally, thanks to the five people who have purchased the game so far,

Your support is my biggest motivation! See you next time. Love you guys