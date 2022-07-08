 Skip to content

The Blight update for 8 July 2022

Patch 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings survivor,
This quick patch features multiple bug fixes alongside a few game balances. If you have any issues or questions regarding this or any previous patch, don't hesitate to drop down a comment. Thank you!

Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed floating zombies when walking on cliffs
  • Fixed multiple surfaces to have correct materials assigned to them
  • Fixed items disappearing from Storage Crates upon loading previous game save
  • Fixed spears & arrows disappearing after 20 meters once thrown/fired
  • Fixed various Animal AI pathing issues
  • Fixed Player Inventory GUI becoming stuck after dropping items
  • Fixed Custom Building socketing to properly lock into targeted buildables
  • Fixed item stacks not displaying properly once combined
  • Fixed Shift+Click not picking up contents from Treasure Chests

Balances & Changes:
Balanced Hunger & Thirst degeneration greatly
Balanced Aggressive AI damage to deal less critical hits
Balanced Stamina Regeneration after Sprinting & Sliding
Balanced Melee damage on various Wooden & Stone Tools
Balanced Daytime length to last longer
Optimized multiple LODs to render properly
*Optimized foliage render distance

Notes:
The settings interface will be integrated into the gameplay scene shortly. It is currently a technical limitation, thus requiring manual tuning to be made on main menu. Thank you for your patience.

