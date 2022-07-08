Patch 0.2.1

Greetings survivor,

This quick patch features multiple bug fixes alongside a few game balances. If you have any issues or questions regarding this or any previous patch, don't hesitate to drop down a comment. Thank you!

Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed floating zombies when walking on cliffs

Fixed multiple surfaces to have correct materials assigned to them

Fixed items disappearing from Storage Crates upon loading previous game save

Fixed spears & arrows disappearing after 20 meters once thrown/fired

Fixed various Animal AI pathing issues

Fixed Player Inventory GUI becoming stuck after dropping items

Fixed Custom Building socketing to properly lock into targeted buildables

Fixed item stacks not displaying properly once combined

Fixed Shift+Click not picking up contents from Treasure Chests

Balances & Changes:

Balanced Hunger & Thirst degeneration greatly

Balanced Aggressive AI damage to deal less critical hits

Balanced Stamina Regeneration after Sprinting & Sliding

Balanced Melee damage on various Wooden & Stone Tools

Balanced Daytime length to last longer

Optimized multiple LODs to render properly

*Optimized foliage render distance

Notes:

The settings interface will be integrated into the gameplay scene shortly. It is currently a technical limitation, thus requiring manual tuning to be made on main menu. Thank you for your patience.