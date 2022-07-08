Patch 0.2.1

Greetings survivor,
This quick patch features multiple bug fixes alongside a few game balances. If you have any issues or questions regarding this or any previous patch, don't hesitate to drop down a comment. Thank you!
Patch Notes
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed floating zombies when walking on cliffs
- Fixed multiple surfaces to have correct materials assigned to them
- Fixed items disappearing from Storage Crates upon loading previous game save
- Fixed spears & arrows disappearing after 20 meters once thrown/fired
- Fixed various Animal AI pathing issues
- Fixed Player Inventory GUI becoming stuck after dropping items
- Fixed Custom Building socketing to properly lock into targeted buildables
- Fixed item stacks not displaying properly once combined
- Fixed Shift+Click not picking up contents from Treasure Chests
Balances & Changes:
Balanced Hunger & Thirst degeneration greatly
Balanced Aggressive AI damage to deal less critical hits
Balanced Stamina Regeneration after Sprinting & Sliding
Balanced Melee damage on various Wooden & Stone Tools
Balanced Daytime length to last longer
Optimized multiple LODs to render properly
*Optimized foliage render distance
Notes:
The settings interface will be integrated into the gameplay scene shortly. It is currently a technical limitation, thus requiring manual tuning to be made on main menu. Thank you for your patience.
Changed files in this update