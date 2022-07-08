Chapter 4 OUT NOW!

Chapter 4

The time has finally come, we can finally introduce you to Chapter 4. As described in the previous announcement, you can expect new as well as old locations and a lot of new content concerning the story of Alex and Sam. We focused on more variety and more storytelling in this chapter and are very happy with the result so far. We hope you will be too! This is one of our last updates on Psych as we move towards the finish line together with you and wrap up the story with Chapter 5. We also have the following information for you:

Screenshots













Chapter 5

Chapter 5 of Psych will not be as long as Chapter 3 or 4 in terms of game length, but it will contain a big bang that we are quite sure will shock you. We have prepared an ending that no one has expected yet. In exchange for the fifth chapter not being so long, we will make improvements and add new features to the previous content. We want to add more details to the park, add a few new secrets, create new achievements to unlock and also offer translations as well as full controller support. In short, this means that for the grand finale of Psych, we'll be tackling technical improvements and making your existing game experience even better! Of course, your feedback is absolutely important to us. We would like to release chapter 5 and thus the last update for Psych in September 2022. As soon as chapter 4 is published, please send us your opinions and suggestions for improvement. We are incredibly excited to finish Psych with you soon and move on to the next project!

Thanks again for accompanying us up to this point and supporting us with numerous ideas, suggestions for improvement and with your understanding! We really hope you like chapter 4 and are looking forward to your opinions, experiences and videos!

Until then,

Dan and Andreas