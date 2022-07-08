 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 8 July 2022

v1.1.1 - Many bugs squashed!

v1.1.1 - Many bugs squashed!

Hey folks!

I've just pushed a new patch of bug fixes. Nothing too glamorous, just more stability. :)

Also ICYMI - the first chapter of "Lost Memories" DLC is coming soon, wishlist here!

v1.1.1 Patch Notes

[spoiler]- Fixed many situations where moves were incorrectly disallowed / allowed

  • Fixed a handful of frame-specific undo/reset bugs
  • Fixed a few bugs where crates joined by arrows could disconnect
  • Fixed a few bugs where crumble blocks didn't crumble when they should
  • Fixed a few bugs where crates didn't get impaled on spikes when they should
  • Fixed a few bugs where crates could intersect
  • Fixed a few bugs where arrows snapped when they shouldn't and vice versa
  • Improved logic around when crates get pushed by a rotation vs when they get carried
  • Fixed a bunch of bugs where crates that are carried by a rotation could do spooky things
  • Fixed a softlock (seen in "Bodyguard")
  • Disallow queueing of repeated "grab" action
  • Fixed 2x2x1 shape with joined arrows could float
  • Fixed crate incorrectly falling when a crate it's joined to is supported by a crumble block[/spoiler]

Fixed bugs where, under very specific circumstances, ...

[spoiler]- Player could walk through crates

  • Flying crate doesn't fire when it should (seen in "Bodyguard")
  • Climbing into a stack of crates pushes them too far
  • Wall spikes push crates by 2 tiles rather than 1
  • Crate on head while climbing causes ghost pushing
  • Movement incorrectly allowed while an arrow was mid-air (seen in "Turning The Corner")[/spoiler]

