v1.1.1 - Many bugs squashed!

Hey folks!

I've just pushed a new patch of bug fixes. Nothing too glamorous, just more stability. :)

Also ICYMI - the first chapter of "Lost Memories" DLC is coming soon, wishlist here!

v1.1.1 Patch Notes

[spoiler]- Fixed many situations where moves were incorrectly disallowed / allowed

Fixed a handful of frame-specific undo/reset bugs

Fixed a few bugs where crates joined by arrows could disconnect

Fixed a few bugs where crumble blocks didn't crumble when they should

Fixed a few bugs where crates didn't get impaled on spikes when they should

Fixed a few bugs where crates could intersect

Fixed a few bugs where arrows snapped when they shouldn't and vice versa

Improved logic around when crates get pushed by a rotation vs when they get carried

Fixed a bunch of bugs where crates that are carried by a rotation could do spooky things

Fixed a softlock (seen in "Bodyguard")

Disallow queueing of repeated "grab" action

Fixed 2x2x1 shape with joined arrows could float

Fixed crate incorrectly falling when a crate it's joined to is supported by a crumble block[/spoiler]

Fixed bugs where, under very specific circumstances, ...

[spoiler]- Player could walk through crates