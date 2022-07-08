v1.1.1 - Many bugs squashed!

Hey folks!
I've just pushed a new patch of bug fixes. Nothing too glamorous, just more stability. :)
Also ICYMI - the first chapter of "Lost Memories" DLC is coming soon, wishlist here!
v1.1.1 Patch Notes
[spoiler]- Fixed many situations where moves were incorrectly disallowed / allowed
- Fixed a handful of frame-specific undo/reset bugs
- Fixed a few bugs where crates joined by arrows could disconnect
- Fixed a few bugs where crumble blocks didn't crumble when they should
- Fixed a few bugs where crates didn't get impaled on spikes when they should
- Fixed a few bugs where crates could intersect
- Fixed a few bugs where arrows snapped when they shouldn't and vice versa
- Improved logic around when crates get pushed by a rotation vs when they get carried
- Fixed a bunch of bugs where crates that are carried by a rotation could do spooky things
- Fixed a softlock (seen in "Bodyguard")
- Disallow queueing of repeated "grab" action
- Fixed 2x2x1 shape with joined arrows could float
- Fixed crate incorrectly falling when a crate it's joined to is supported by a crumble block[/spoiler]
Fixed bugs where, under very specific circumstances, ...
[spoiler]- Player could walk through crates
- Flying crate doesn't fire when it should (seen in "Bodyguard")
- Climbing into a stack of crates pushes them too far
- Wall spikes push crates by 2 tiles rather than 1
- Crate on head while climbing causes ghost pushing
- Movement incorrectly allowed while an arrow was mid-air (seen in "Turning The Corner")[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update