Community Crunch 323: New Sponsored Mods, Community Corner, and More!

Greetings Survivors!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch! This week we have a reminder about Conquest Season 4 and the addition of 3 more maps this Sunday.

We are also announcing new additions to the Sponsored Mod program, and wrapping up with some of our favourite stories, videos, fan art, and screenshots from the ARK community in Community Corner.

Don't forget to slap on a hat, slop on some sunscreen, and wrap yourself in some sweet summer shades, because we have an ongoing Summer EVO Event live right now!

On Sunday at 10am Pacific, Conquest will introduce new maps to its currently active season.

Map Rollout Plan:

6/26/22 - The Island, Scorched Earth, The Center COMPLETED

7/10/22 - Ragnarok, Aberration, Valguero THIS SUNDAY

7/24/22 - Lost Island, Crystal Isles

Find more information about Conquest Season 4 here, and be sure to stop by the Conquest Discord to directly contact the Conquest enforcement team.





If you are looking to change up the game why not check out some new mods.

The ARK Sponsored Mod program is currently accepting applications until August 5th. Please submit your projects here.





Gimilkhad is back with more for everyone that loves to build. This collection includes additional types of structure pieces that match vanilla style and others to allow for entirely new constructions. You also find QoL changes for snap points and building tools, including efforts to improve snapping between different mods!

Check out the Arkitect Builder Collection





Looking for some more structures variation for your RP server? You will find new types of crops, structures, light sources, tools, and even an economic system built right into R.P. EDDitions. With a revamped tame storage system, new revival system, and plenty of plans for the future you should find some refreshing gameplay with this mod.

Check out R.P. EDDitions





There is an ongoing Summer EVO Event until 1pm Pacific, on July 15th. You can find the rates below:

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Find more information about the Summer EVO Event here.



Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Khal Alastor -Dusk-#8673

I remember joining a friend's server for the first time, they had dragon mods and a cool map to look at so they invited me to check it out. I spawned in and immediately got harassed by a pegomastix as I was trying to gather resources... I punched this pego in the face and it had tamed instantly! I stood there shocked at what had just happened while my friends were laughing so hard about it all... To this day we all laugh about it still! Funny thing is... Not long after.. I did it again! Who knew punching in the face would give you a friend or two

StylishGoldFish#5205

so im level 50 right, so I was exploring around my base with my ptera and found a male 145 rex terrorizing the local herbivores around 300-500 meters away from my base, so i was worried that if it continues it would stumble its way to my base so I took 2 cross bows and 130 tranq arrows and set out to tame the mf before it shits on me and my base or at least lead it farther away

well I was prepared to die, but uhhhh turns out the rex fell unconsious and Im taming it up rn

now wth am I supposed to do with this thing, I cant even ride it till level 72 😭😭

Creator: Kiddas

Kiddas tells us about Ark: Survival Evolved, as well as a quick beginners guide for anyone who is new to this jurassic world.



Creator: Chaotic Gaming

Chaotic Gaming has put together this in-depth guide full of everything you need to know about breeding and then some!



Creator: JonahBirch

https://clips.twitch.tv/SquareDeafHamTooSpicy-BN0YHyz4HsB8zl0k?tt_content=channel_name&tt_medium=embed

Gacha by @bonten_ARK



Recent Work for @SyntacYT (Render) by @imagni_



These two meet again by @VELUKO1



Dinosaur Skin by @ebiflyyyy4



Fjordhawk by @falco_luna



Reaper by @falco_luna



Dodo Hug by @HallOfFlameSs1



Rock drake by WhiteSkally



Shadow Titan by redpandarepublic#1929



Managarmr Emote by Slither06#0066



Argentavis by Rasvim1313#2269



@byragnart



Silke#5949



@DmC_Mario



jim_bo#0395



DragonHeart#6424



See you next week!

Studio Wildcard

