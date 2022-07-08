 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARK: Survival Evolved update for 8 July 2022

Community Crunch 323: New Sponsored Mods, Community Corner, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9088960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch! This week we have a reminder about Conquest Season 4 and the addition of 3 more maps this Sunday.

We are also announcing new additions to the Sponsored Mod program, and wrapping up with some of our favourite stories, videos, fan art, and screenshots from the ARK community in Community Corner.

Don't forget to slap on a hat, slop on some sunscreen, and wrap yourself in some sweet summer shades, because we have an ongoing Summer EVO Event live right now!

On Sunday at 10am Pacific, Conquest will introduce new maps to its currently active season.

Map Rollout Plan:

  • 6/26/22 - The Island, Scorched Earth, The Center COMPLETED
  • 7/10/22 - Ragnarok, Aberration, Valguero THIS SUNDAY
  • 7/24/22 - Lost Island, Crystal Isles

Find more information about Conquest Season 4 here, and be sure to stop by the Conquest Discord to directly contact the Conquest enforcement team.


If you are looking to change up the game why not check out some new mods.

The ARK Sponsored Mod program is currently accepting applications until August 5th. Please submit your projects here.


Gimilkhad is back with more for everyone that loves to build. This collection includes additional types of structure pieces that match vanilla style and others to allow for entirely new constructions. You also find QoL changes for snap points and building tools, including efforts to improve snapping between different mods!

Check out the Arkitect Builder Collection


Looking for some more structures variation for your RP server? You will find new types of crops, structures, light sources, tools, and even an economic system built right into R.P. EDDitions. With a revamped tame storage system, new revival system, and plenty of plans for the future you should find some refreshing gameplay with this mod.

Check out R.P. EDDitions


There is an ongoing Summer EVO Event until 1pm Pacific, on July 15th. You can find the rates below:

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

  • Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Find more information about the Summer EVO Event here.


Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Khal Alastor -Dusk-#8673

I remember joining a friend's server for the first time, they had dragon mods and a cool map to look at so they invited me to check it out. I spawned in and immediately got harassed by a pegomastix as I was trying to gather resources... I punched this pego in the face and it had tamed instantly! I stood there shocked at what had just happened while my friends were laughing so hard about it all... To this day we all laugh about it still! Funny thing is... Not long after.. I did it again! Who knew punching in the face would give you a friend or two
StylishGoldFish#5205
so im level 50 right, so I was exploring around my base with my ptera and found a male 145 rex terrorizing the local herbivores around 300-500 meters away from my base, so i was worried that if it continues it would stumble its way to my base so I took 2 cross bows and 130 tranq arrows and set out to tame the mf before it shits on me and my base or at least lead it farther away

well I was prepared to die, but uhhhh turns out the rex fell unconsious and Im taming it up rn

now wth am I supposed to do with this thing, I cant even ride it till level 72 😭😭

Creator: Kiddas
Kiddas tells us about Ark: Survival Evolved, as well as a quick beginners guide for anyone who is new to this jurassic world.

Creator: Chaotic Gaming
Chaotic Gaming has put together this in-depth guide full of everything you need to know about breeding and then some!

Creator: JonahBirch
https://clips.twitch.tv/SquareDeafHamTooSpicy-BN0YHyz4HsB8zl0k?tt_content=channel_name&tt_medium=embed

Gacha by @bonten_ARK

Recent Work for @SyntacYT (Render) by @imagni_

These two meet again by @VELUKO1

Dinosaur Skin by @ebiflyyyy4

Fjordhawk by @falco_luna

Reaper by @falco_luna

Dodo Hug by @HallOfFlameSs1

Rock drake by WhiteSkally

Shadow Titan by redpandarepublic#1929

Managarmr Emote by Slither06#0066

Argentavis by Rasvim1313#2269

@byragnart

Silke#5949

@DmC_Mario

jim_bo#0395

DragonHeart#6424

See you next week!
Studio Wildcard

Twitter: twitter.com/survivetheark
Discord: discord.com/invite/playark
Reddit: reddit.com/r/playark
Instagram: instagram.com/survivetheark
Twitch: twitch.tv/survivetheark
Steam: steamcommunity.com/app/346110
Youtube: youtube.com/survivetheark
Facebook: facebook.com/survivetheark
Official Wiki: [ark.wiki.gg](ark.wiki.gg)

Changed depots in linuxnative branch

View more data in app history for build 9088960
ARK: Survival Evolved Scorched Earth Linux Depot 512541
ARK: Survival Evolved Ragnarok Linux Depot 642251
ARK: Survival Evolved Aberration Linux Depot 708771
ARK: Survival Evolved Extinction Linux Depot 887381
ARK: Survival Evolved Valguero Linux Depot 1100811
ARK: Survival Evolved Genesis Linux Depot 1113411
ARK: Survival Evolved Crystal Isles Linux Depot 1270831
ARK: Survival Evolved Linux Depot 1318680
ARK: Survival Evolved Lost Island Linux Depot 1691805
ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Linux Depot 1887565
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link