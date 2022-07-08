v1.04 Update

We are absolutely elated to share one of the final content updates in the game. Beyond this, there are no plans to adding any more unique features as the project was always intended to be a completed experience. Thank you for the positive feedback of the game.

New Content

12 New Hats

End game achievements now unlock hats. Some hat achievements have been changed/adjusted

5 New Achievements

Sandbox mode where players can freely play a area without customers interfering. Private only

Timer on the end result screen. (Starts when host loads in, includes pre-opening shop time)

Balance Changes

Expert 13: 600 points -> 500 points

L12 3 Star Party Threshold 1175 -> 1400

L12 3 Star Duo Threshold 950 -> 1000

L13 3 Star Party Threshold 950 -> 1050

L14 3 Star Party Threshold 925 -> 1050

L14 3 Star Solo Threshold 475 -> 500

L15 3 Star Party Threshold 4000 -> 4100

Perfection - Speed: 150 Time points -> 200 Time points

Bug Fixes:

Landing on customer or players will no longer accelerates them, which often killed players

Orders disappearing on the board occurs less often

Fixed bug where customers would accept orders after missing them if thrown to them

Map bounding improvements for high velocity items

Improvements for Sharpening Stone and Smelter outputs colliders for improved usage.

Fixed generic orders so that they can no longer generate "impossible" orders

Fixed Achievement Godspeed where you did not need to have a 4 piece order

Nova hat adjustment where it's vfx does not interfere with the user's view

Score points on the bottom clipping issue fix

We have released the soundtrack for the game on Bandcamp! (Steam direct download coming soon) If you would like to support the team, you can purchase it at this link

Smithworks Original Soundtrack