Armoured Vehicle Update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9088799 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 21:39:05 UTC by Wendy

V0.5 Tank ALPHA Changelog

Added the ability to produce a variety of light tanks, artillery, anti-air, and more.

Worked on a lot of backend improvements for item movement through belts, should make splitters, mergers and item movement smoother.

Added the ability to place raised belts up to 2 stages, this allows players to cross belts and create all sorts of factory designs.

Gave mergers a tendency to alternate between inputs for a balanced output. It will slightly wait for the other input otherwise the available input will continue flowing.

Added a system to LC where holding shift will try and select the chain of machines connected by belts forward.

Changed mergers and splitters to be always powered ON and not require being added to LC.

Added the “Has Special Rewards” to order automation rules so players can control automation of orders with drugs, cash, diamonds as rewards.

Added mirrored versions of the T Merger and the Threeway splitter.

Added ALT + Middle mouse button click to pick the type of the currently hovered object and start placing it, a way of “object-picker” to build faster.

Added a button in the factory details panel to manually refresh the current factory snapshot.

Added a notification sound for when the belt placer properly snaps to a correct connector.