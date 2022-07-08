Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - July 8, 2022

Today's update is a maintenance build. It is mostly bug fixes, with a few new toys for mappers to play with.
Steam Deck Compatibility
In case you missed it, Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop is now Steam Deck Verified! As always, report anything that doesn't feel right on the Steam discussion forums or via the feedback form on the website.
Campaigns
- Jacob's Rest: Sewer Junction B5: Fixed some places where the skybox could be seen through the floor or walls near the start of the level.
- Jacob's Rest: Sewer Junction B5: Removed skybox fog that was causing bright reflections in water.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed some console warnings at map start.
Aliens
- Aliens with "flammable" set to false by mappers can no longer be ignited by any means.
Translations
- Updated Chinese translation.
- Updated German translation.
- Updated Italian translation.
- Updated Korean translation.
- Updated Russian translation.
Misc
- The "Freezing Bullets" power-up effect now freezes aliens for 3 seconds rather than 100.
- The game instructor will no longer suggest using a mining laser on boulders that have a damage filter defined.
- Fixed a console warning when a player with no medal equipped takes over the lobby position of a player with a medal equipped before that player's medal finishes loading.
- Fixed a regression where scanner blips would not display motion.
- Added convar asw_draw_blips_real_time, which can be disabled to make scanner blips immobile.
- Fixed the "order marine to hold position" command always acting as if the camera was pointing north.
- Fixed map drawing speed being affected by slow motion.
- Added some diagnostics for the NO STEAM error screen.
- The new convar rd_skip_all_dialogue disables all voiceover audio and captions from characters like Williams, Richard, and Duval.
- Added convar rd_loading_status_text_visible, which can be disabled to remove the loading screen progress description.
- Added convar rd_fail_advice, which can be disabled to remove the hints on the mission failure screen.
- Removed lobbies that are on dedicated servers from the lobby browser by default.
- Fixed handling of UTF-8 files with byte order marks for files that get loaded from every addon.
- Fixed a client-server desync when an instant restart occurred during slow motion.
- Instant restart can now occur on challenges that use scripts.
Mapping
- npc_bullseye can now be part of a faction and scale damage based on whether it came from that faction. Clarified what the Enemy Damage Only spawnflag means.
- Added asw_voiceover_dialogue, a much simpler way to add voiceover audio to a mission than using Faceposer. Unlike logic_choreographed_scene, it cannot play multiple audio files, control NPC actors, or be interrupted.
- Endless missions without the "points" tag now sort leaderboard entries in descending order of time.
- Dropped weapons can now be detected by trigger brushes.
- Added two orange skyboxes, one from Left 4 Dead and one from Half-Life 2: Episode One, for use in maps where a blue skybox doesn't make sense.
- trigger_serverragdoll now works on marines.
VScript
- Fixed a bug where a challenge would inherit game event handlers from the map if it did not define its own function for any given event.
- Added a global IsAnniversaryWeek function for community maps that want to do something to celebrate Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop's anniversary.
- Added OnGameEvent_fast_reload_fail.
