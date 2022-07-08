Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - July 8, 2022

Today's update is a maintenance build. It is mostly bug fixes, with a few new toys for mappers to play with.

Steam Deck Compatibility

In case you missed it, Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop is now Steam Deck Verified! As always, report anything that doesn't feel right on the Steam discussion forums or via the feedback form on the website.

Campaigns

Jacob's Rest: Sewer Junction B5: Fixed some places where the skybox could be seen through the floor or walls near the start of the level.

Removed skybox fog that was causing bright reflections in water. Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed some console warnings at map start.

Aliens

Aliens with "flammable" set to false by mappers can no longer be ignited by any means.

Translations

Updated Chinese translation.

Updated German translation.

Updated Italian translation.

Updated Korean translation.

Updated Russian translation.

Misc

The "Freezing Bullets" power-up effect now freezes aliens for 3 seconds rather than 100.

The game instructor will no longer suggest using a mining laser on boulders that have a damage filter defined.

Fixed a console warning when a player with no medal equipped takes over the lobby position of a player with a medal equipped before that player's medal finishes loading.

Fixed a regression where scanner blips would not display motion.

Added convar asw_draw_blips_real_time, which can be disabled to make scanner blips immobile.

Fixed the "order marine to hold position" command always acting as if the camera was pointing north.

Fixed map drawing speed being affected by slow motion.

Added some diagnostics for the NO STEAM error screen.

The new convar rd_skip_all_dialogue disables all voiceover audio and captions from characters like Williams, Richard, and Duval.

Added convar rd_loading_status_text_visible, which can be disabled to remove the loading screen progress description.

Added convar rd_fail_advice, which can be disabled to remove the hints on the mission failure screen.

Removed lobbies that are on dedicated servers from the lobby browser by default.

Fixed handling of UTF-8 files with byte order marks for files that get loaded from every addon.

Fixed a client-server desync when an instant restart occurred during slow motion.

Instant restart can now occur on challenges that use scripts.

Mapping

npc_bullseye can now be part of a faction and scale damage based on whether it came from that faction. Clarified what the Enemy Damage Only spawnflag means.

Added asw_voiceover_dialogue, a much simpler way to add voiceover audio to a mission than using Faceposer. Unlike logic_choreographed_scene, it cannot play multiple audio files, control NPC actors, or be interrupted.

Endless missions without the "points" tag now sort leaderboard entries in descending order of time.

Dropped weapons can now be detected by trigger brushes.

Added two orange skyboxes, one from Left 4 Dead and one from Half-Life 2: Episode One, for use in maps where a blue skybox doesn't make sense.

trigger_serverragdoll now works on marines.

VScript