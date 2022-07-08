This build includes more updates for the Memory minigame, including a new skip button ("Avoid this Fate"). The button was added in case the player runs into the rare Memory minigame softlock bug so they can continue playing. Happily, it also allows for a new gameplay mechanic where everyone can weigh the risk of playing the Memory game for boon cards against getting cursed cards. Enjoy, travelers!
Curses of Tarot update for 8 July 2022
Patch 1.0.11 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
