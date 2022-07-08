 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Curses of Tarot update for 8 July 2022

Patch 1.0.11 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9088464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build includes more updates for the Memory minigame, including a new skip button ("Avoid this Fate"). The button was added in case the player runs into the rare Memory minigame softlock bug so they can continue playing. Happily, it also allows for a new gameplay mechanic where everyone can weigh the risk of playing the Memory game for boon cards against getting cursed cards. Enjoy, travelers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link