Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 8 July 2022

v1.08 Hotfix

Build 9088421

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,
A new hotfix has become available. We are aware of some bugs you report to us regarding alliances. We will fix them on the next week.

v1.08 Hotfix

  • Fixed issue with war reparations that made the old owner of a province to still use its ports.
  • Fixed a memory allocation problem when exiting the Ship Design in campaign (might significantly reduce the chance of a crash).
  • Task Force adjustments (Merging/Engage Distances improved).
  • Fleet withdraw chance relation from speed intensified.
  • Task Forces in defense now always have a “Withdraw” ability (except in Port Strike battles).
  • Increased the ship maintenance by +30%, to balance out the potential size of fleets.
  • Increased slightly the exponential engine weight according to speed to disallow unrealistic speed abuse in old hulls.
  • Some propellant availability adjustments to have less obsolete propellants in a specific time period
  • Dual Secondary guns for capital ships / Secondary guns for cruisers can be researched sooner.

Note: It is advised to start a new campaign because multiple things can break, saved ships can become overweight and their refit can take longer, making turns to lag.

Have a good weekend!
The Game-Labs Team

