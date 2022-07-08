Hello Admirals,

A new hotfix has become available. We are aware of some bugs you report to us regarding alliances. We will fix them on the next week.

v1.08 Hotfix

Fixed issue with war reparations that made the old owner of a province to still use its ports.

Fixed a memory allocation problem when exiting the Ship Design in campaign (might significantly reduce the chance of a crash).

Task Force adjustments (Merging/Engage Distances improved).

Fleet withdraw chance relation from speed intensified.

Task Forces in defense now always have a “Withdraw” ability (except in Port Strike battles).

Increased the ship maintenance by +30%, to balance out the potential size of fleets.

Increased slightly the exponential engine weight according to speed to disallow unrealistic speed abuse in old hulls.

Some propellant availability adjustments to have less obsolete propellants in a specific time period

Dual Secondary guns for capital ships / Secondary guns for cruisers can be researched sooner.

Note: It is advised to start a new campaign because multiple things can break, saved ships can become overweight and their refit can take longer, making turns to lag.

Have a good weekend!

The Game-Labs Team