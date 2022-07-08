Hello Admirals,
A new hotfix has become available. We are aware of some bugs you report to us regarding alliances. We will fix them on the next week.
v1.08 Hotfix
- Fixed issue with war reparations that made the old owner of a province to still use its ports.
- Fixed a memory allocation problem when exiting the Ship Design in campaign (might significantly reduce the chance of a crash).
- Task Force adjustments (Merging/Engage Distances improved).
- Fleet withdraw chance relation from speed intensified.
- Task Forces in defense now always have a “Withdraw” ability (except in Port Strike battles).
- Increased the ship maintenance by +30%, to balance out the potential size of fleets.
- Increased slightly the exponential engine weight according to speed to disallow unrealistic speed abuse in old hulls.
- Some propellant availability adjustments to have less obsolete propellants in a specific time period
- Dual Secondary guns for capital ships / Secondary guns for cruisers can be researched sooner.
Note: It is advised to start a new campaign because multiple things can break, saved ships can become overweight and their refit can take longer, making turns to lag.
Have a good weekend!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update