A new enemy breed: Chiller Chicken! This breed is strategically unique in that its attack is non-lethal (but still detrimental, obscuring your vision and reducing your maneuvering precision). The attack is also not entirely random (props for discovering what the rules are). Upon death it releases a lingering cloud (similar to Toxic chickens), however in this case the cloud is actually beneficial: Any weapons fired within it will not generate any heat. Due to its nature, it has -50% reduced spawn probability in hot environments, and +50% in frozen ones.

Due to this new enemy, all waves may have potentially become easier/harder, so all Galactic Cup Knockout missions flown today so far have been reset, and you’ll need to play them again. A system announcement to this effect has been also sent in your in-game Inbox.

Also, hardpoints and spacecraft are now directly previewable in the Galactic Store.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-113/22723