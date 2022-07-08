Patch 0.220.0 is out now!

New features:

Ability to become the CEO of the company:

If you own shares of the company, you can nominate your candidacy for the post of CEO in this company.

In case of a successful vote, you will get the opportunity to manage the reserves of the company headed by investing them in shares of other companies. You can buy shares in the company's ownership, both directly from shareholders and on the stock exchange.

All investments in other companies can be seen in the Finances tab, or directly in the list of companies if you head one of the investor companies.

If the company is one of the shareholders of another company, then the CEO of the shareholder company participates in the voting of the invested company.

Additional bonus is the salary received by the CEO for the post, and depends on the profit of the company headed.

Ability to become a politician:

Now you can nominate your candidacy for election to any chamber (the posts of officials are still unavailable).

If you win, you get not only a salary from the post, but also a good increase in renown, which in turn will increase your influence. In addition, you can submit bills for consideration in the chamber where you were elected.

The running of assistants for political posts has been replaced by the sponsorship of politicians.

Each politician can be sponsored only once during the election campaign before the election.

Sponsorship brings fame to a politician, increasing his chances of winning.

Every politician dreams of getting additional funding for his political aspirations, so during the elections, the ambition of all candidates changes to a new one: “Get sponsored.” After the elections, the ambition disappears.

For the sponsorship provided, the politician will thank you with a guaranteed increase in loyalty and a reward for the fulfilled ambition.

The greater the increase in loyalty, the lower the chances of a sponsored candidate winning.

The management of “manual” politicians has become much easier, now politicians run for positions independently, including they can run for positions higher than the occupied one. You only need to increase the chances of your puppets winning by sponsoring them at times when, in your opinion, they will not be able to win without your intervention.

Redesigned lobbying of politicians:

Now only the voices of puppet politicians can be lobbied. This will cost you a certain amount of influence, depending on your skill level of “Politics” and the lobbied puppet.

The new agent is the Shadow Financier:

In case of successful application, the financier reduces to 0 the taxes paid by the target company in the current quarter.

The appearance of agents' dossiers has been redesigned: descriptions of application methods and the chances of application results have been added.

The use of agents is now for influence and no longer requires money. The cost of applying all agents to the same goal is the same, and depends on the influence of the target characters or the size of the target company.

Offices:

Assistants no longer affect staff availability. Now, in order to gain access to the state, it is necessary to build and maintain an office in it.

Opening an office requires money and influence.

The more offices are maintained at the same time, the more influence is required to open a new office.

In addition, an amount depending on your assets in this state is spent on the maintenance of the office on a quarterly basis.

Closing the office returns half of the funds spent on construction.

Redesigned company credit system:

You can borrow from a bank or puppets on behalf of the company you head.

The chance that a bank or a puppet will agree to issue a loan depends on the selected loan rate and the term of the loan.

The loan rate reflects the lender's commission for the entire loan term.

Loans taken out are now repaid automatically. The loan body is returned in parts, depending on the period for which the loan was taken (previously, only the commission was automatically paid). It is still profitable to repay the loan ahead of schedule, since with early repayment, the real loan rate will be much lower than it was when taking out the loan.

Pinning companies in the stock exchange list:

In the list of companies or portfolios on the stock exchange, you can pin a company at the top of the list for more convenience of price tracking.

A new ambition reward - Increasing reputation:

Now, if your reputation is less than the maximum, as a reward for the fulfilled ambition, the character can improve your reputation.

Redesigned the starting contract during negotiations:

The option of choosing a price in negotiations has been removed, now you can either instantly buy shares at the opponent's price, or enter into negotiations, trying to convince the opponent to sell shares at the exchange purchase price.

Instead of the number of shares, you now choose the amount you want to spend on the purchase of shares. The number of shares purchased depends on the final price in the negotiation process, but cannot be more than the number of shares of the opponent.

Coal companies:

Transport companies now buy coal for their steam locomotives as raw materials.

Minor improvements:

Influence: added a quick transition to the tab from the personal account (globe).

Map: Added hints when hovering over the state.

Capitol: Added display of effects affecting officials.

Tutorial: Updated to reflect changes in the game.

Balance:

Elections:

The character's reputation now affects the sympathies of the electorate, and therefore the chances of a candidate winning.

Puppets:

The character becomes a puppet not only when blackmailing with compromising material, but also with maximum loyalty or successful use of a bandit.

Puppets increase your influence depending on the position they hold.

You can borrow from puppets.

If loyalty is reduced in any way, the puppet gets out of your control.

Changed the background of the portrait of the puppets to green.

Friends:

The entity has been removed from the game.

Assistants:

The entity has been removed from the game.

Agents:

Bandit: can now intimidate the character and make your puppet, in case of failure, the character will become your enemy.

Courtesan: Reduces all target skills to 1 for 90 days, after that the values return to normal.

Detective: the chance of detecting compromising material depends more on the character's reputation: the smaller the reputation of the target, the easier it is to collect dirt on him

Journalist: you can choose to increase or decrease the reputation of the target.

When increasing, the reputation increases by 2.

When decreasing, the reputation decreases to 0, but the agent requires compromising material on the character.

Demolition man: can destroy up to 50% of the target company's jobs.

Bishop: The chances of success have been increased to 70%.

Compromising material:

The chance of successful blackmail by compromising depends on the character's reputation: the higher the reputation of the target, the easier it is to make him a puppet by blackmail.

In case of unsuccessful blackmail with the help of compromising material, the character becomes your enemy.

The “Need a credit” ambition:

The minimum loan amount has been increased from $ 1K to $ 25K.

The companies:

The minimum number of employees in the company during generation has been reduced to 10. Now really small companies will appear at the start, which will potentially make it easier to get the first company under control.

The renown gained by characters from owning shares of companies has been increased.

Bug fixes:

Critical errors:

Fixed memory leaks accumulating during the gaming session.

The code has been optimized. The performance of the game should increase.

Takeover: Fixed a bug in which, after the takeover, funds in the amount of the total debts of both companies were mistakenly added to the reserves of the new company.

Other fixes: