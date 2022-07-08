Community + Dev Jam moved to July 11

Hey there Mercenaries,

I'm so sorry but we will need to postpone today’s community jam session. One of our major internet providers in Canada is down all throughout the country and is preventing a lot of us from accessing the internet.

With that being said we’ll move our community + dev jam next Monday same time at 4pm EST (July 11).

Please take a look over our scheduled event for Monday and how it's going to be laid out.

The Game Mods

LEAP’s Mod support has been something the team actively working on improving and pushing the limits to see what’s possible in the game. This is why we’re running game jams, not only let out some creativity on the team but also to assist our community by showing just how far LEAP’s modding can be pushed!

Ants Kitchen

You’re smol like ant size smol, and you not only are tasked to annihilate another team but both teams must be aware of killer ants! Armed with automatic riffles, these killer ants are not to be messed with, they sting!

The 6ix

Swinging through The 6ix looking fly (not the buzz buzz kind of fly but like the cool kind), equipped with a jet pack and an incredible speed boost, you’ll finally feel what it’s like to be an arachnid-man hybrid. Residents of The 6ix do not sleep, craving too much gun action.

Attack in Lava

Don’t touch the hot stuff or you’ll be burned. Literally! Equipped with a grapple and a jet pack you need to stay high above the ground, dodging enemies' rocket launchers and sword attacks before the rising lava consumes you. Watch out because each hit packs a punch that’ll send you flying!

Breezy Beach

Don’t let this tropical paradise fool you, it’s anything but peaceful here. It is a race against your fellow mercenaries to grab the best guns. It’s a shoot or be shot kind of vacation. You better move fast or you’ll be sleeping with the fishes.

Event Details

Starting at 4pm EST on Monday July 11

Servers will run a little differently than usual and will need to manually join since they’re all modded modes. So we’ll start at 4 pm and go from mod to mod. (Example: Team A server first, once that’s wrapped up we’ll do Team B and so on and so forth)

Server names:

Team A

Team B

Team C

Team D

Team A Team B Team C Team D Everyone is welcome to join and Stream!

Prizes

A 2x Contract Bonus

Chance to win a KovaaK’s game key (3 winners will be drawn at random)



