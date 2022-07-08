 Skip to content

RaceLeague Playtest update for 8 July 2022

V0.2.7.3.1

Build 9088298

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added inverted -option to bindings
-Added option to clear bindings
-Fixed cockpit camera having invalid fov
-Fixed certain buttons not working occasionally
-Fixed pause not working after reset
-Fixed road tool rotation lag after loading saved track
-Fixed not being able to curve prop curves and roads with ctrl
-Various fixes & improvements

