[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 2

Hey everyone!

It's the end of another week and wanted to share the details of a few small updates that went out.



-Fixed swings not registering taps and hold inputs

-Menu music correctly stops when you load into the online arena.

-Gameplay music correctly plays when a game is in progress.

-Victory chime when winning a game has been added back in.

-Camera now moves smoother when goals are scored.

//Camera cuts to 'goal cam' on score, holds, then correctly returns to center field.

-Capsule crowd has been upgraded to actual human models.

-Fixed a spot in the top left where small players could get stuck.



-Fixed charged swing from not being as strong as it was supposed to be on the large size.

-Players can left-click their mouse to swing, and aiming with the mouse works again.

-Some small AI fixes.

-Small movement has been slightly increased (90 from 80)

-Air speed has been increased to match (100 from 90)

-Medium In-air speed has been increased to feel more like before (70 from 50).



-Post Boredom Splash art has been updated to a higher resolution.

Home Screen:

-How to Play has been rebuilt and uses a 'carousel' system to swap back and forth slides.

Lobby:

-Customize Button now works correctly.

Offline:

-Offline matches can be set up through the Character Select.

Have a good weekend!

-Dave