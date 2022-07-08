[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 2

Hey everyone!
It's the end of another week and wanted to share the details of a few small updates that went out.
-Fixed swings not registering taps and hold inputs
-Menu music correctly stops when you load into the online arena.
-Gameplay music correctly plays when a game is in progress.
-Victory chime when winning a game has been added back in.
-Camera now moves smoother when goals are scored.
//Camera cuts to 'goal cam' on score, holds, then correctly returns to center field.
-Capsule crowd has been upgraded to actual human models.
-Fixed a spot in the top left where small players could get stuck.
-Fixed charged swing from not being as strong as it was supposed to be on the large size.
-Players can left-click their mouse to swing, and aiming with the mouse works again.
-Some small AI fixes.
-Small movement has been slightly increased (90 from 80)
-Air speed has been increased to match (100 from 90)
-Medium In-air speed has been increased to feel more like before (70 from 50).
-Post Boredom Splash art has been updated to a higher resolution.
Home Screen:
-How to Play has been rebuilt and uses a 'carousel' system to swap back and forth slides.
Lobby:
-Customize Button now works correctly.
Offline:
-Offline matches can be set up through the Character Select.
Have a good weekend!
-Dave
Changed depots in dave-test branch