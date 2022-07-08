 Skip to content

Extraneum update for 8 July 2022

Update 0.8.4

Build 9088156

​A small update has been released today, which mostly made a few minor adjustments and optimizations.

There's also a bug this update tries to fix; it's been reported that in some very rare cases, the enemies will stop attacking or receiving damage, and will just walk around without doing anything else. If you encounter this bug, please send the files "Player.log" and "Player-prev.log", which you can find at "%AppData%..\LocalLow\David Jalbert\Extraneum", at the following email address; davidjalbertgames@outlook.com .

As always, thank you for your support, and make sure to leave a review if you enjoyed the game :)

  • David

