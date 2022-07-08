Update! New features

Thanks for playing our game!

We've updated the game with new features. We expect you have an even better experience when playing the game!

This is what is new:

A new pieces highlight mode. In addition to highlighting border pieces, now you can highlight pieces from a specific quadrant of the board;

New shortcut keys to Preview the picture (P), Change background color (C), Shuffle the pieces (S);

Zoom using the mouse wheel and drag the board using the mouse right button;

Request for confirmation when selecting the reset puzzle button;

When you click on a piece or a group of selected pieces, it is no longer being centralized around the mouse pointer;

And other adjustments and bug corrections.

Thank you to everyone who has played, reviewed, and provided feedback.

These changes are implemented in our other jigsaw puzzle games too.

Follow the Steam page of our studio to receive all the news about our games!

Go to https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana and click the Follow button!