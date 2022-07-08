The e-sport patch

Hey guys, we spent a bit of time playing the game and sent a video on reddit to get feedback, and had quite a bit of advices from one or two commentators. This update is therefore brought to you by u/Frump.

Players can now smash from the ground. This will send the ball higher than a regular smash, a bit like smash services

Raised the ball when serving, allowing for even more spectacular spiked services

Add camera zooming and panning on particularly beautiful spikes

Speed up squids by 20%. This will allow for players to follow the ball then smash just after a bump, but this require some skills and good timing to achieve.

Improve fast falling (hitting down while in the air to fall faster) by 300%

Games are now in 10 points

Ball has now a minimum speed while in the air, this will prevent waiting too long on the ball to fall but it will still allow time to think or execute complex moves