Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 8 July 2022

The e-sport patch

Build 9087952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, we spent a bit of time playing the game and sent a video on reddit to get feedback, and had quite a bit of advices from one or two commentators. This update is therefore brought to you by u/Frump.

  • Players can now smash from the ground. This will send the ball higher than a regular smash, a bit like smash services
  • Raised the ball when serving, allowing for even more spectacular spiked services
  • Add camera zooming and panning on particularly beautiful spikes
  • Speed up squids by 20%. This will allow for players to follow the ball then smash just after a bump, but this require some skills and good timing to achieve.
  • Improve fast falling (hitting down while in the air to fall faster) by 300%
  • Games are now in 10 points
  • Ball has now a minimum speed while in the air, this will prevent waiting too long on the ball to fall but it will still allow time to think or execute complex moves

