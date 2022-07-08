The e-sport patch

Hey guys, we spent a bit of time playing the game and sent a video on reddit to get feedback, and had quite a bit of advices from one or two commentators. This update is therefore brought to you by u/Frump.
- Players can now smash from the ground. This will send the ball higher than a regular smash, a bit like smash services
- Raised the ball when serving, allowing for even more spectacular spiked services
- Add camera zooming and panning on particularly beautiful spikes
- Speed up squids by 20%. This will allow for players to follow the ball then smash just after a bump, but this require some skills and good timing to achieve.
- Improve fast falling (hitting down while in the air to fall faster) by 300%
- Games are now in 10 points
- Ball has now a minimum speed while in the air, this will prevent waiting too long on the ball to fall but it will still allow time to think or execute complex moves
Changed files in this update