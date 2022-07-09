v2.0.0.6 Patch

Greetings everyone!

I have for you all a small bug fix update. It's mostly tidying up a few things that were reported to me since the last update.

-Engine: Added Additional Error Checking to Prevent Rare Vehicle Design Crash.

-Bugfix: Fixed Borderless windows in-game setting in Windows.

-Maps: Updated UA city names on Base City Map names to IATA standard.

-GUI: Fixed some text alignment issues in the Japanese Language File

-Web: News page is now separated based on which game distribution platform you are using.

-Engine: Fixed issues with the Chat system that prevented it from working on 64-bit builds.

-Engine: Fixed browser not redirecting to an internal error page when a report isn't found or when you're offline.

-Engine: Created offline pages for news and manual. The latter will have a static manual once we complete the manual.

-Translations: Updated Translations, added Ukrainian support.

-Gameplay: Minor tweak to Morale increase when paying good wages.

-Gameplay: The game will now only sell a fraction of shares when you run out of money instead of all your share of a single entity.