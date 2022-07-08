7/8/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.3.4

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys, this is another medium sized update. Nothing major, but certainly nothing too minor. ;-) I've finished up adding in the enemy grenade skills, updated the CyWare weapon damage calculations based on player feedback, fixed a few small issues, added some new stuff, and did a few other things here and there.

I'll be starting work on the next major update which will released WHEN IT IS READY. I'm not going to put a definite time-frame, but it's gonna be a few weeks at least. I plan to add the next companion, finally add a bunch more to the main storyline, add new enemies to encounter, more side quests, and of course a bit of everything else. That's going to take time. So, for now... Check out the change log below for this update!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Pounders Cyware weapon damage being rupture instead of impact

Removed a leftover testing event

Fixed pipe bomb giving +5 initiative on use instead of +3

Fixed smoke grenade not always applying status to allies

Changes & Additions:

Cyware weapon attack skills have been given updated damage formulas to make them a bit stronger (They felt a bit weak before due to how their damage is calculated, but they should now be more consistent with other attacks/weapons)

Cyware weapon attack skill mettle costs have been reduced by 1 point each

Enemy thugs/bandits now have a small chance to drop molotovs (You should be able to loot them if they have access to them so it's fair, right?)

Enemy corrupt police now have a small chance to drop flashbangs and concussion grenades (Same as above basically)

Increased priority chance for all base enemy attacks by 10% (They should be using their standard attack more often - They were using their abilities a bit too frequently)

Added Throw Frag Grenade enemy skill (Not used by any enemies at the moment)

Added Throw EMP Grenade enemy skill (Not used by any enemies at the moment)

Added Throw Gas Grenade enemy skill (Not used by any enemies at the moment)

Added Throw Smoke Grenade enemy skill (Can be used by corrupt police only right now)

Added Throw Thermite Grenade enemy skill (Not used by any enemies at the moment)

Added Throw Pipe Bomb enemy skill and added it to some enemy skill lists

Pipe Bombs now have their own animation (They had the same as the frag grenade before)

Added a small chance to drop pipe bombs to several enemies

Updated EMP Grenade animation

Updated Gas Grenade animation

Increased size of Smoke Grenade animation

Updated some item descriptions

Updated some item icon art

Plug now offers the Bio Harmonizer BiWare implant (+15% Health Recovery, +2% Health Regen, +5 Health)

Added Bio-Plastic Bone Coating BiWare implant and added it to Plug's shop list (+5% Health Recovery, +1% Critical Evasion, -1% Evasion, -1% Ranged Evasion, +1% Health Regen)

A few other quick tweaks and changes here and there

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː