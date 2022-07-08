Update v0.3 is LIVE!

It's finally here! Update v0.3!

In addition to a lot of bug fixes and tweaks to the gameplay for balance and other reasons, this update adds some fun new stuff!

Reroll! - We added a Reroll button to the Level-up screen. Spend Soulstones to get a new list of 3 upgrade choices. The cost starts at 1 Soulstone, and increase by 1 every time you use it in a run!

- We've started adding achievements to the game! Right now, there are only a couple of simple ones that you get just by playing the game enough, but we plan on expanding the them over time to include more challenging, or 'out of the way' tasks. Some Achievements will also unlock things like new items, weapons, or even characters. Only one of them unlocks a new item, for now... End-game Breakdown + Bonuses! - Now when you finish a run, either by dying or collecting the map, you will see a breakdown of your performance! Number of enemies defeated, total damage dealt, etc. You'll also earn bonus Soulstones! We've increased some of the ways you can get Soulstones by playing the game now, since you can use them for rerolls. If you quit or restart a run, your Soulstones collected that run will be saved now.

Some of the balance changes we've made might make the game feel differently from before - hopefully in a better, more challenging way!

As always, we want to hear your feedback on the game! You can always email us at [feedback@axolstudio.com](mailto:feedback@axolstudio.com) or check out our website for links to all of our different social medias!

We hope you enjoy this update, and keep an eye out for the next one which will add a new level and some more characters to unlock!

Party on, dudes! ♥