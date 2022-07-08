V10.1.9 Released

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:
- Added the ability to add a note to a player. The note will be displayed in the player popup as well as on the field during a game. I am sure that folks will have lots of creative uses for these notes. However, I expect the best use is to enter board game ratings so that you can view these ratings while simulating a game with the Board Game Companion. Here is a quick tip video that shows you how to use this new feature.
- It is now possible to specify that you want the second baseman to get the putout at first on a sacrifice hit. See the Board Game Companion cheat sheet for details.
- Exporting a boxscore now includes a CSV version of the extended boxscore.
- A new option has been added that allows you to view a basic version of the score card that does not include fielders and other details. This option can be found in the Advanced->Misc Options Group.
- The player of the game algorithm used for batters has been improved.
- BUGFIX: fixed a bug with the PICK Board Game Companion command that was causing the pitcher to get credited for two outs on the play.
- BUGFIX: fixed an issue with the Board Game Companion 'sacrifice hit double play' command.
- BUGFIX: fixed a display issue with some of the tables on the extended boxscore.
Thanks to everyone for the suggestions and for reporting the bugs!
Changed files in this update