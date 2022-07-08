V10.1.9 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9087862 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:

Added the ability to add a note to a player. The note will be displayed in the player popup as well as on the field during a game. I am sure that folks will have lots of creative uses for these notes. However, I expect the best use is to enter board game ratings so that you can view these ratings while simulating a game with the Board Game Companion. Here is a quick tip video that shows you how to use this new feature.

It is now possible to specify that you want the second baseman to get the putout at first on a sacrifice hit. See the Board Game Companion cheat sheet for details.

Exporting a boxscore now includes a CSV version of the extended boxscore.

A new option has been added that allows you to view a basic version of the score card that does not include fielders and other details. This option can be found in the Advanced->Misc Options Group.

The player of the game algorithm used for batters has been improved.

BUGFIX: fixed a bug with the PICK Board Game Companion command that was causing the pitcher to get credited for two outs on the play.

BUGFIX: fixed an issue with the Board Game Companion 'sacrifice hit double play' command.

BUGFIX: fixed a display issue with some of the tables on the extended boxscore.

Thanks to everyone for the suggestions and for reporting the bugs!