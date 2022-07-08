Elteria Hunter Iccywoods

First let me start by saying sorry for the delay in the update, but it’s finally here. Our second Major Roadmap Update.

In this update we’re adding a complete new Region in this new place. You will grind more awesome weapons and monsters and higher levels. This will also bring in the new World Level System. Increasing this level will increase the monsters levels and damage so they will be harder to beat and this will also bring more rewards to the table.

I also put in a brand new S rank class in the game. You will test this char out in the new region and then you can grind to own her for yourself.

We also have an event going to earn a free steam key. The only thing you need to do is join our discord server and send me the GM a message in the discord group and I will reply to you I have 20 spot for this event.

Sunday we will bring an extra update to increase even more content i hope you all enjoy the game!

Discord: https://discord.gg/F7wypMHZJk