 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elteria Hunter update for 8 July 2022

Elteria Hunter Iccywoods

Share · View all patches · Build 9087743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First let me start by saying sorry for the delay in the update, but it’s finally here. Our second Major Roadmap Update.

In this update we’re adding a complete new Region in this new place. You will grind more awesome weapons and monsters and higher levels. This will also bring in the new World Level System. Increasing this level will increase the monsters levels and damage so they will be harder to beat and this will also bring more rewards to the table.

I also put in a brand new S rank class in the game. You will test this char out in the new region and then you can grind to own her for yourself.

We also have an event going to earn a free steam key. The only thing you need to do is join our discord server and send me the GM a message in the discord group and I will reply to you I have 20 spot for this event.

Sunday we will bring an extra update to increase even more content i hope you all enjoy the game!

Discord: https://discord.gg/F7wypMHZJk

Changed files in this update

Depot 1914701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1914702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link