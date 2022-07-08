 Skip to content

Tenko's Magical Sword Quest update for 8 July 2022

1.0.1.6

Build 9087723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-This version will allow Steam Achievements in the future
-Steam overlay working
-Take screenpics of game with Steam Hot Key
-Added J and Shift keyboard key to allow to turn off/on charge boost
-Fix the charge boost on start new levels not working for some computers
-Fix Music and Sound off on last winning level
-Fix running sound when close to wall
-Small improvements to levels

