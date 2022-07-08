 Skip to content

FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 8 July 2022

Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (07-08-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.

  • The Linux port is now available for users to try out!
  • Known issues:
    -- Killfeed doesn't show up properly.
  • NOTE: Make sure Steam is installed for your corresponding repo (deb for debian/ubuntu, etc). FIREFIGHT RELOADED (and most games) will crash if you have the wrong version of Steam installed on Linux (i.e flatpak on Ubuntu).
  • Rebalanced the following enemies:
  • Combine Super Ace
    -- Reduced health from 250 HP to 150 HP.
  • Anti-Aircraft Hunter
    -- Reduced health from 350 HP to 200 HP.
  • Elite Hunter
    -- Reduced health from 250 HP to 170 HP.
    -- Elite hunters now only shoot 1 combine ball at a time.
  • Demolition Hunter
    -- Reduced health from 300 HP to 170 HP.
    -- Slowed down the file rate slightly.
    -- Demolition Hunters now shoot 4 grenades in one volley rather than 5.
  • Ministrider
    -- Increased bullet count per volley from 18 to 24.

Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!

