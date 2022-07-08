Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (07-08-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.
- The Linux port is now available for users to try out!
- Known issues:
-- Killfeed doesn't show up properly.
- NOTE: Make sure Steam is installed for your corresponding repo (deb for debian/ubuntu, etc). FIREFIGHT RELOADED (and most games) will crash if you have the wrong version of Steam installed on Linux (i.e flatpak on Ubuntu).
- Rebalanced the following enemies:
- Combine Super Ace
-- Reduced health from 250 HP to 150 HP.
- Anti-Aircraft Hunter
-- Reduced health from 350 HP to 200 HP.
- Elite Hunter
-- Reduced health from 250 HP to 170 HP.
-- Elite hunters now only shoot 1 combine ball at a time.
- Demolition Hunter
-- Reduced health from 300 HP to 170 HP.
-- Slowed down the file rate slightly.
-- Demolition Hunters now shoot 4 grenades in one volley rather than 5.
- Ministrider
-- Increased bullet count per volley from 18 to 24.
Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!
Changed depots in twilight-alicorn-dev branch