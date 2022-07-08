Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (07-08-2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9087587 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.

The Linux port is now available for users to try out!

Known issues:

-- Killfeed doesn't show up properly.

Rebalanced the following enemies:

Combine Super Ace

-- Reduced health from 250 HP to 150 HP.

-- Reduced health from 350 HP to 200 HP.

-- Reduced health from 250 HP to 170 HP.

-- Elite hunters now only shoot 1 combine ball at a time.

-- Reduced health from 300 HP to 170 HP.

-- Slowed down the file rate slightly.

-- Demolition Hunters now shoot 4 grenades in one volley rather than 5.

-- Increased bullet count per volley from 18 to 24.

Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!