Atmocity update for 8 July 2022

New minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9087576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I've updated the game to add in two new decorations, industrial pipes!
Along with this I've also fixed the emergency loan not working on easy mode and the prompt for the emergency loan being shown on hard mode, despite a loan never being given.

The update also adds in some changes in how roads are calculated, to speed up this process. This is most noticable in very large cities and should make new buildings connect fast to networks as well as make roads "live" faster.

/ Nick

