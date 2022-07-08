New minor update

Hello!

I've updated the game to add in two new decorations, industrial pipes!

Along with this I've also fixed the emergency loan not working on easy mode and the prompt for the emergency loan being shown on hard mode, despite a loan never being given.

The update also adds in some changes in how roads are calculated, to speed up this process. This is most noticable in very large cities and should make new buildings connect fast to networks as well as make roads "live" faster.

/ Nick