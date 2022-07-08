New Content Update!

Hello,

We have released another content update:

-New "Forest" level - this level is probably the most different level in style compared to the others as it is more "open" as opposed to the others.

-Two new entities added

-Fixed a bug where entities you couldn't see can still damage you

-Fixed a bug where a revived player cannot be damaged by other players with weapons

-Fixed a bug where the chainsaw SFX still plays when the chainsaw entity is killed in multiplayer

-Fixed a bug where if you join an online game where an entity has already been killed, you can still hear their scream on getting close

-Made pool/sewer water clearer as it was nearly impossible to see the trapdoors in negative levels

Fixed a bug where the ladder is high up (but was still accessible) in the level theme with the high moss walls

-Fixed a visual bug where sometimes you will still see other players' animation holding a weapon even if they put it away

-Fixed a bug preventing you from dropping bullets sometimes

-Fixed a bug that caused CCTV cameras and falling lights to not spawn sometimes

-Updated the Hotbar sprite

-You can now drop glowsticks using the hotkey bar, without having to access inventory each time

-Stopped the "what was that... etc" message that appears when killing an entity from appearing in multiplayer. This is because time doesn't stop in multiplayer so it can get in the way

-Fixed a bug where any item in your hand would be stretched out horizontally across the screen after equipping one after being revived

-Fixed some font/typo errors (including the "Leaderboads" -> "Leaderboards" in the main menu)

-Fixed some syncing errors that can bug out entities via multiplayer. This may not be 100% fixed as there could possibly be other ways that cause it, however, if it does happen they should no longer kill you (this should prevent invisible entity killing you)

-Fixed the moleman animation bugged on negative levels

-Fixed a bug where sometimes after being revived the UI such as health can disappear able to damage you

As usual, there will be another update next week!

Cheers!