v0.2 Story Episode 2 Update

V 0.2 Release Notes

Hello Again!

I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me, but you're not that lucky! Believe it or not, I've been hard at work behind the scenes since the release of episode 1. I decided to frontload the work on the story cutscenes and episodes 3-7 are all roughly 95% done (some minor tweaks and voice acting are still needed). This means the majority of the work left to do is on the level design for the 5 remaining songs.

My current release schedule is to have 1 story episode released every month and launch out of early access with v1.0 December 2022! This has been a long time coming, but I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel! I can't guarantee I will be able to make this deadline (I know last update I gave an estimate of end of 2021...), but I can promise that I will continue to work hard on this behind the scenes. My full time job still keeps me very busy but I'm back to just working one job now (for the most part). I believe that I have frontloaded enough of the work already that I will be able to keep to this schedule.

Episode 2 of story mode is here, featuring Avoid Direct Sunlight by the amazing Halc

Bug Fixes

I made some changes to the way the button preview icons on obstacles are loaded during gameplay. As a result, performance has been improved across the board. This does also result in it taking a few seconds for them to update if you switch control schemes mid level, but I felt this trade off was worth the performance increase.

That's all for now! Thanks again for sticking with me and I hope to see you all again in August with the release of Episode 3

~ Drew