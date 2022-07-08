GameGuru MAX - What's new this week?

Here is another relatively small maintenance version that fixes some issues:
- Fixed issue causing Canyon models to have larger collision areas
- All zombie characters now start with reduced health and can allow headshots
- New tickbox so zombies do not get up by default and can be hurt when getting up
- Fixed issue causing multi-selected objects to use a wrong static flag
- Added new explosion properties for dynamic objects, now apply correct damage
- Fixed issue of door sounds and respawning keys when activated
AND added the new Horseshoe Bend demo game to the Hub!
Changed files in this update