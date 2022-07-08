 Skip to content

GameGuru MAX update for 8 July 2022

GameGuru MAX - What's new this week?

Last edited by Wendy

Here is another relatively small maintenance version that fixes some issues:

  • Fixed issue causing Canyon models to have larger collision areas
  • All zombie characters now start with reduced health and can allow headshots
  • New tickbox so zombies do not get up by default and can be hurt when getting up
  • Fixed issue causing multi-selected objects to use a wrong static flag
  • Added new explosion properties for dynamic objects, now apply correct damage
  • Fixed issue of door sounds and respawning keys when activated

AND added the new Horseshoe Bend demo game to the Hub!

Happy game-making!

