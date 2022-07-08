GameGuru MAX - What's new this week?

Share · View all patches · Build 9087407 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 17:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Here is another relatively small maintenance version that fixes some issues:

Fixed issue causing Canyon models to have larger collision areas

All zombie characters now start with reduced health and can allow headshots

New tickbox so zombies do not get up by default and can be hurt when getting up

Fixed issue causing multi-selected objects to use a wrong static flag

Added new explosion properties for dynamic objects, now apply correct damage

Fixed issue of door sounds and respawning keys when activated

AND added the new Horseshoe Bend demo game to the Hub!

Happy game-making!