Sim Update 10 Beta Now Available For Testing

Our Sim Update 10 Beta is now available for download! Our main focus for this beta is:

• Verify stability and performance improvements

• Ensure that the release notes are accurate

• Identify regressions that may have taken place due to code changes

• Provide an opportunity for 3rd party developers to test their products in a Beta environment

Please remember this opportunity is for those who wish to provide feedback on the current state of the build, this is not for a sneak preview of the final build that will be released in August. Our goal is to fix any regressions you report as quickly as possible but please note that some bugs may be prioritized for a later update as we will not be able to fix every report found during the Beta window.

Please visit the Community Dashboard to find out what’s already logged in our database.

Generally speaking, don’t hesitate to report any significant regressions from the current live version using the Beta categories [link] (Instruments, ATC, Weather, etc…)

More information can be found on our official forums here.

How to join:

Open your Steam Library

Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator

Click “Properties”

Click “Betas”

Select “flight_sim_beta – Sim Update 10”

If you would like to exit the pre-release test before it ends and revert back to the live build, follow these instructions:

Open your Steam Library

Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator

Click “Properties”

Click “Betas”

Select “None”

Thank you and we look forward to your feedback!

MSFS Team