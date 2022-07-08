Update 0.15 Changelog

Game Mode
Hunting Ground
"Hunting Ground" is an event that can occur instead of the previous default "Extraction Zone" event and will give you a new win-condition. Other game parameters such as the amount of teams, supply pods and such will remain the same.
"Hunting Ground" mechanics:
- Instead of the Extraction Zone, a Hunting Ground timer and location will be announced.
- Once the Hunting Ground is activated, waves of Rogue Drones spawn within the area. The objective is to destroy the drones and collect the resources (Starfall) that they drop. Hunters that have already collected Starfall can be killed to steal their resources.
- Additional cover structures will deploy within the Hunting Ground from orbit. Pay attention, as being hit by a falling orbital structure will kill you.
- Avoid leaving the Hunting Ground for prolonged periods, as you will lose all collected Starfall if you do not return in time.
- As the Hunt progresses, the team with the largest amount of collected Starfall will be marked on the minimap for all players to see.
- The first squad to collect the target amount of Starfall, or that has the most Starfall when the Hunting Ground's timer runs out, wins the match. An alternative winning condition is being the last squad standing.
First Battle
Added a first battle for new players: The first match happens on a smaller version of the Maryland Heights map with a sequence of missions and encounters to teach new players the ropes following the Tutorial.
Hunters
Prophet
A hew Hunter equipped with a large caliber Charge Cannon, the ability to summon a Sentinel Drone and call in an area-of-effect rocket barrage.
Base stats:
- Structure: 7000
- Shields: 2100
Weapon:
- PM-11 'Needle' - Allows Hunter to charge shots, increasing weapon damage and accuracy.
- Damage: 500-1000 (500 - regular shot, 1000 - charged shot).
- Delay between shots: 0.5s
Mainframe:
- 'Robe' Core - Adds more Structure points to the Hunter, might give additional enhancements/boosts
Abilities:
- Summon Sentinel (unlocked at Hunter Lvl1) - Summons a combat Drone with 1000 Structure Points, which patrols the area and engages Prophet's enemies. It is armed with an automatic cannon and a rocket barrage ability
- Strike Vengeance (unlocked at Hunter Lvl3) - Initiates an orbital strike on the target area that deals large amounts of AoE damage. Orbital strike consists of 17 rockets, each deals 250 of splash damage within a 15-meter radius.
NOTE: Loadout customization (Perks, Weapons, Mainframe) will be added in future updates
Ursus
Glacial Armor redesign:
Basic ability - Encases you in a layer of armor with 10500 Hit Points that absorbs all incoming damage for 6 seconds.
- If the Armor is not destroyed within 6 seconds, Ursus restores 1400 Structure Points.
- If the Armor is destroyed, Ursus can't run\dash\jump or reload while running for 8 seconds.
Updated Customization for Glacial Armor
- Armor Thickening Agent (Epic): Sets the Armor's duration to 5 seconds
- Full-strength Shock Absorbers (Epic): The debuff for destroyed Armor lasts 1.5 seconds less
- Overshield Generator: Increases the Armor's Hit Points by 12600 (Rare)/14000 (Epic)
- Inner Energy Dispenser: If the Armor expires, but is not destroyed, restores additional 2100 Structure Points over 3 seconds (Rare)/2800 Structure Points over 4 seconds (Epic)
- Glacier Armor Recycler (Epic): If the Armor expires, but is not destroyed, gives a 10% damage buff for 8 seconds
Trenchwalker & Razorside
- Hybrid Grenade damage increased from 350 HP/s to 420 HP/s
- Added grenade Perks for Trenchwalker/Razorside (can be inspected when equipped)
- Updated visuals for Trenchwalker's grenade
- Fixed visuals for Razorside's Grade 4 Shield Capacitor
- Added missing icons and descriptions for Razorside/Razirside Veteran's "Reinforcing Capacitor" (Grade 2/3) and "Armor-Generating Capacitor" (Grade 3) at lvl 4
- Added new animation for Razorside in the Hangar
- Fixed trajectory prediction
- Fixed impact zone indication when parts of it intersect with a wall
- Grenades no longer ricochet from destructible objects and instead destroy them
- The ricochet velocity of grenades is reduced when they hit Hunters/Drones/Hunter-related objects, such as Heartbreaker's turret or Taurus' pylon
- The trajectory indicator when launching grenades disappears immediately after the grenade is released
- Fixed incorrect behavior for Razorside/Razorside Veteran's "Safeguard Receiver" to match the description: now it adds 40% resistance to incoming damage instead of 30%
- Razorside/Razorside Veteran's "Offensive Energy Recycler" (Grade 3) increases damage for the first 8 bullets instead of the first 12
- Razorside/Trenchwalker can throw as many grenades as are available at the moment of the Ability usage
- Fixed a bug when upon equipping two Perks for Shield Recharge, the Elongated Blade Perk did not work
- Minor localization bugfixes
Balance
Redenomination & Rebalance
- All numerical stat values have been proportionally increased, the changes do not apply to percentage values (for example, in Perks, Abilities, etc)
- Increased hit points for Weaver's Barrier and Razorside Veteran's Shield from 2800 to 3000
- Stats for all temporary Weapons from match rewards with numerical values have been increased
- Blue Drone has been rebalanced: HP and Damage stats normalized for better fitting between Green and Purple Drones
- Stat boosts from Special Kits and the Colossus Kit have also been increased
- Increased the hit points for the Energy Dome from the Special Kit to 5000 (Weak)/ 9000 (Strong)
- Now Hunters get a boost to their Shield points for leveling up in a match (apart from other bonuses to HP and Damage). From Hunter Lvl 2 to 5: 50/50/80/80
Revive Card System balance changes
DAMAGE RESIST OVERCHARGE
- Damage resistance decreased from 75% to 60%
- Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds
DAMAGE BOOST
- Damage Boost increased from 20% to 25%
- Duration decreased from 25 to 20 seconds
DAMAGE RESIST BOOST
- Damage resistance increased from 20% to 25%
INSTANT REPAIR
- Structure regeneration increased from 20% to 30%
DAMAGE OVERCHARGE
- Damage boost decreased from 100% to 50%
- Duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds
REPAIR KIT BOOSTED
- Description changed: "Doubles repair kit structure restoration"
- Duration decreased from 25 to 20 seconds
DRONE DAMAGE OVERCHARGE
- Duration increased from 20 to 30 seconds
XP system - 2nd Iteration
Added in-game indicators that reflect the amount of XP earned for certain in-game actions. For example, additional XP points will be added for completing a task, killing another Hunter by shooting at their Critical Zones or collecting Loot.
UI
Daily Extras
Added additional Daily Extra Missions for each Hunter as well as the Faction that they belong to.
Available Daily Extras for individual Hunters: "Kill 1 Enemy".
- Reward: Hunter Parts
Available Faction Missions - up to 3 times a week and per Faction: "Place in Top 3".
- Reward - Boosters
UI Polishing
- Fixed button width bug when thumb mouse buttons are used in controls
- Updated icons for Mouse controls and added Mouse4 and Mouse5 buttons
- Fixed missing green indicator for extra bullets after reloading or using the Ammo Refill ability for Trenchwalker and Razorside
- Fixed missing indication for the 4 last shots for Fenris' Inverse Payload Booster ability
- Fixed a situation where Weak Energy Dome or Weak Reactor Charge are depicted as Strong
- Added a description for the Hunter Parts from the Match Loot upon pressing Shift on the Match Result screen
Player Profile Fixes
- Added X button for exiting Player Profile window
- Excluded Drone Kills stats from the Post-Match Result screens
- Fixed Hunter sorting in the Profile screen based on their level
- Fixed missing Qualification Missions at lvl 10
- Fixed naming of the Daily Missions section
- Fixed a situation where players were automatically redirected to the Daily Missions section after a match if they finished any Mission
- Redesign of the Main Menu interface
Added 'Apply Changes' button to the Settings menu that allows to save your custom Controls settings
Removed 'Ability 3' option from the Settings menu
Audio
- Overall Weapon and long/mid-distance shot sounds were improved
- Sounds for Trenchwalker's abilities Electric Cloud and Vampiric Handgun were improved
- Weavers Minigun rotation sounds and sound timing were improved
- Reworked movement sounds for Weaver and Ursus
Visual Improvements
- Added campsite assets to Crimson Ridge
- Added reloading visual effects for Fenris' Rocket Mortar
- Added UI visualization for an AFK terammate
- Fixed a bug where the Revive effect persisted
- Some of the interaction elements are now hidden when Hunters enter the aminig state
- Improved visual effects for explosions and smoke, making them more realistic
- Improved visual effects for Heartbreaker's turret laser
- Improved footsteps effects
Other
Movement in Water
Hunters now slow down in water. At the maximum depth (4m) a Hunters' walking speeds are slowed down by 10%, running and active reload speeds by 15%. Water does not affect the aiming state.
Water does not affect Colossus' movement.
NOTE: This feature is still in development, visual effects will be improved in future versions.
AZERTY
- Added alternative keyboard settings (AZERTY) to the Settings Menu.
- Keys like Insert, Home, Delete, End are now available for custom command bindings.
- Right Alt key is not available for custom binding.
NOTE: If you have previously used an AZERTY keyboard with custom command bindings to make it easier, we recommend resetting Controls settings to switch to the AZERTY-supported settings
Decals 2nd iteration
- Damage effects (decals) on Hunters now depend in size, depth and effect on the type of weapon said Hunter has been shot with
- Damage effects remain visible until Hunter restores Structure Points, after that all damage effects disappear
- When Shields are used, decals appear on them
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed scope camera position for Heartbreaker and Fenris
- Fixed a bug with Heartbreaker and Weaver when Hunters and parts of their weapons did not fade in the aminig state
- Fixed min and max camera angles for the aiming state
- Fixed freezes occurring when claiming Daily Mission rewards
- Fixed a situation when Boosters were permanent and not consumable
- Fixed a situation when player did not receive first mission in a match due to connectivity issues
- Guard Drones now focus their attention on Hunters and not other objects (Turrets)
- Fixed a bug when Guard Drones could not switch their attention between Hunters
- Added ability to ping objects and Hunters in Spectator mode
- Removed ability to ping your teammate in Spectator mode
- In-match Loot boxes from Supply Pods can now be pinged
- Fixed a situation when upon reaching Lvl 22 on Ursus, players got a paint job for Fenris
- Fixed a bug where Drones froze on the spot
- Fixed a bug where Grade 2 In-match Loot box did not give any reward
- Fixed a bug when Fenris activates Plasma Arc ability and the enemy doesn't see or hear it coming if the distance is greater than 150 m
- Fixed a bug when Razorside/Razorside Veteran/Trenchwalker throws a Grenade and the enemy doesn't see or hear it coming if the distance is greater than 150 m
- Fixed a bug when Heartbreaker's Turret deployment is canceled if she deploys a Turret right at another Hunter
- Fixed a bug when Heartbreaker receives damage by destroying her own Turret
- Fixed wind and grass sounds appearing inside the Dropship
- Added an option to exit the 'Exit Confirmation" window with the ESC button
- Fixed an issue with Resolution scale on Low Graphics preset
- Fixed a bug with missing Hunter name when player enters and exits Hunter info window
- Fixed incorrect stats depiction if player switches them at the bottom Hunter selection menu
- Fixed a bug where description and stats for Modification did not load in the Hunter Loadout menu
- Fixed a bug when Weaver/Razorside Veteran could stack Ability cooldown effects for Energy Barrier (Weaver) or Energy Accumulator Perk (Razorside Veteran) by deploying a shield under a falling Drop Pod
- Fixed proximity alert for Wingman Rocket
- Added icon for Heartbreaker's Hastened Recoil Perk
- Minor camera position and scope fixes for Heartbreaker/Weaver
- Fixed description for Heartbreaker's Perk "Gunner Scope": Unlocks x2 Scope option instead of 1.5x
- Fixed description for Heartbreaker's Perk "Yielding Battery": Cloak Generator changed to Stealth
- Fixed minor localization typos and inconsistencies
- Fixed a bug when Fentis' Plasma Modulator ability did not change color from light blue to red for Plasma Arc when Hunter reaches lvl3 in a match
