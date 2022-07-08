Update 0.15 Changelog

Game Mode

Hunting Ground

"Hunting Ground" is an event that can occur instead of the previous default "Extraction Zone" event and will give you a new win-condition. Other game parameters such as the amount of teams, supply pods and such will remain the same.

"Hunting Ground" mechanics:

Instead of the Extraction Zone, a Hunting Ground timer and location will be announced.

Once the Hunting Ground is activated, waves of Rogue Drones spawn within the area. The objective is to destroy the drones and collect the resources (Starfall) that they drop. Hunters that have already collected Starfall can be killed to steal their resources.

Additional cover structures will deploy within the Hunting Ground from orbit. Pay attention, as being hit by a falling orbital structure will kill you.

Avoid leaving the Hunting Ground for prolonged periods, as you will lose all collected Starfall if you do not return in time.

As the Hunt progresses, the team with the largest amount of collected Starfall will be marked on the minimap for all players to see.

The first squad to collect the target amount of Starfall, or that has the most Starfall when the Hunting Ground's timer runs out, wins the match. An alternative winning condition is being the last squad standing.

First Battle

Added a first battle for new players: The first match happens on a smaller version of the Maryland Heights map with a sequence of missions and encounters to teach new players the ropes following the Tutorial.



Hunters

Prophet

A hew Hunter equipped with a large caliber Charge Cannon, the ability to summon a Sentinel Drone and call in an area-of-effect rocket barrage.

Base stats:

Structure: 7000

Shields: 2100

Weapon:

PM-11 'Needle' - Allows Hunter to charge shots, increasing weapon damage and accuracy.

Damage: 500-1000 (500 - regular shot, 1000 - charged shot).

Delay between shots: 0.5s

Mainframe:

'Robe' Core - Adds more Structure points to the Hunter, might give additional enhancements/boosts

Abilities:

Summon Sentinel (unlocked at Hunter Lvl1) - Summons a combat Drone with 1000 Structure Points, which patrols the area and engages Prophet's enemies. It is armed with an automatic cannon and a rocket barrage ability

Strike Vengeance (unlocked at Hunter Lvl3) - Initiates an orbital strike on the target area that deals large amounts of AoE damage. Orbital strike consists of 17 rockets, each deals 250 of splash damage within a 15-meter radius.

NOTE: Loadout customization (Perks, Weapons, Mainframe) will be added in future updates

Ursus

Glacial Armor redesign:

Basic ability - Encases you in a layer of armor with 10500 Hit Points that absorbs all incoming damage for 6 seconds.

If the Armor is not destroyed within 6 seconds, Ursus restores 1400 Structure Points.

If the Armor is destroyed, Ursus can't run\dash\jump or reload while running for 8 seconds.

Updated Customization for Glacial Armor

Armor Thickening Agent (Epic): Sets the Armor's duration to 5 seconds

Full-strength Shock Absorbers (Epic): The debuff for destroyed Armor lasts 1.5 seconds less

Overshield Generator: Increases the Armor's Hit Points by 12600 (Rare)/14000 (Epic)

Inner Energy Dispenser: If the Armor expires, but is not destroyed, restores additional 2100 Structure Points over 3 seconds (Rare)/2800 Structure Points over 4 seconds (Epic)

Glacier Armor Recycler (Epic): If the Armor expires, but is not destroyed, gives a 10% damage buff for 8 seconds

Trenchwalker & Razorside

Hybrid Grenade damage increased from 350 HP/s to 420 HP/s

Added grenade Perks for Trenchwalker/Razorside (can be inspected when equipped)

Updated visuals for Trenchwalker's grenade

Fixed visuals for Razorside's Grade 4 Shield Capacitor

Added missing icons and descriptions for Razorside/Razirside Veteran's "Reinforcing Capacitor" (Grade 2/3) and "Armor-Generating Capacitor" (Grade 3) at lvl 4

Added new animation for Razorside in the Hangar

Fixed trajectory prediction

Fixed impact zone indication when parts of it intersect with a wall

Grenades no longer ricochet from destructible objects and instead destroy them

The ricochet velocity of grenades is reduced when they hit Hunters/Drones/Hunter-related objects, such as Heartbreaker's turret or Taurus' pylon

The trajectory indicator when launching grenades disappears immediately after the grenade is released

Fixed incorrect behavior for Razorside/Razorside Veteran's "Safeguard Receiver" to match the description: now it adds 40% resistance to incoming damage instead of 30%

Razorside/Razorside Veteran's "Offensive Energy Recycler" (Grade 3) increases damage for the first 8 bullets instead of the first 12

Razorside/Trenchwalker can throw as many grenades as are available at the moment of the Ability usage

Fixed a bug when upon equipping two Perks for Shield Recharge, the Elongated Blade Perk did not work

Minor localization bugfixes

Balance

Redenomination & Rebalance

All numerical stat values have been proportionally increased, the changes do not apply to percentage values (for example, in Perks, Abilities, etc)

Increased hit points for Weaver's Barrier and Razorside Veteran's Shield from 2800 to 3000

Stats for all temporary Weapons from match rewards with numerical values have been increased

Blue Drone has been rebalanced: HP and Damage stats normalized for better fitting between Green and Purple Drones

Stat boosts from Special Kits and the Colossus Kit have also been increased

Increased the hit points for the Energy Dome from the Special Kit to 5000 (Weak)/ 9000 (Strong)

Now Hunters get a boost to their Shield points for leveling up in a match (apart from other bonuses to HP and Damage). From Hunter Lvl 2 to 5: 50/50/80/80

Revive Card System balance changes

DAMAGE RESIST OVERCHARGE

Damage resistance decreased from 75% to 60%

Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds

DAMAGE BOOST

Damage Boost increased from 20% to 25%

Duration decreased from 25 to 20 seconds

DAMAGE RESIST BOOST

Damage resistance increased from 20% to 25%

INSTANT REPAIR

Structure regeneration increased from 20% to 30%

DAMAGE OVERCHARGE

Damage boost decreased from 100% to 50%

Duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds

REPAIR KIT BOOSTED

Description changed: "Doubles repair kit structure restoration"

Duration decreased from 25 to 20 seconds

DRONE DAMAGE OVERCHARGE

Duration increased from 20 to 30 seconds

XP system - 2nd Iteration

Added in-game indicators that reflect the amount of XP earned for certain in-game actions. For example, additional XP points will be added for completing a task, killing another Hunter by shooting at their Critical Zones or collecting Loot.



UI

Daily Extras

Added additional Daily Extra Missions for each Hunter as well as the Faction that they belong to.

Available Daily Extras for individual Hunters: "Kill 1 Enemy".

Reward: Hunter Parts

Available Faction Missions - up to 3 times a week and per Faction: "Place in Top 3".

Reward - Boosters

UI Polishing

Fixed button width bug when thumb mouse buttons are used in controls

Updated icons for Mouse controls and added Mouse4 and Mouse5 buttons

Fixed missing green indicator for extra bullets after reloading or using the Ammo Refill ability for Trenchwalker and Razorside

Fixed missing indication for the 4 last shots for Fenris' Inverse Payload Booster ability

Fixed a situation where Weak Energy Dome or Weak Reactor Charge are depicted as Strong

Added a description for the Hunter Parts from the Match Loot upon pressing Shift on the Match Result screen

Player Profile Fixes

Added X button for exiting Player Profile window

Excluded Drone Kills stats from the Post-Match Result screens

Fixed Hunter sorting in the Profile screen based on their level

Fixed missing Qualification Missions at lvl 10

Fixed naming of the Daily Missions section

Fixed a situation where players were automatically redirected to the Daily Missions section after a match if they finished any Mission

Redesign of the Main Menu interface

Added 'Apply Changes' button to the Settings menu that allows to save your custom Controls settings

Removed 'Ability 3' option from the Settings menu



Audio

Overall Weapon and long/mid-distance shot sounds were improved

Sounds for Trenchwalker's abilities Electric Cloud and Vampiric Handgun were improved

Weavers Minigun rotation sounds and sound timing were improved

Reworked movement sounds for Weaver and Ursus

Visual Improvements

Added campsite assets to Crimson Ridge

Added reloading visual effects for Fenris' Rocket Mortar

Added UI visualization for an AFK terammate

Fixed a bug where the Revive effect persisted

Some of the interaction elements are now hidden when Hunters enter the aminig state

Improved visual effects for explosions and smoke, making them more realistic

Improved visual effects for Heartbreaker's turret laser

Improved footsteps effects

Other

Movement in Water

Hunters now slow down in water. At the maximum depth (4m) a Hunters' walking speeds are slowed down by 10%, running and active reload speeds by 15%. Water does not affect the aiming state.

Water does not affect Colossus' movement.

NOTE: This feature is still in development, visual effects will be improved in future versions.

AZERTY

Added alternative keyboard settings (AZERTY) to the Settings Menu.

Keys like Insert, Home, Delete, End are now available for custom command bindings.

Right Alt key is not available for custom binding.

NOTE: If you have previously used an AZERTY keyboard with custom command bindings to make it easier, we recommend resetting Controls settings to switch to the AZERTY-supported settings

Decals 2nd iteration

Damage effects (decals) on Hunters now depend in size, depth and effect on the type of weapon said Hunter has been shot with

Damage effects remain visible until Hunter restores Structure Points, after that all damage effects disappear

When Shields are used, decals appear on them

Bugfixes & Improvements