Battle Bands Patch Notes #12 Royale Rank!

Royale Ranking is here!! Patch #12 brings a ranking system to Royale mode - start as a novice and work your way all the way to a Legend! There is also a leaderboard available at our website to show the highest ranked players in all of Riff City! This as well as a few fixes and tweaks makes Patch #12 the most competitive patch yet, good luck and Rock on!

Royale Rank System

Ranks are designated as below, increasing every 200 Rank points:

Novice (1-5): 0-1000

Amateur (1-5): 1000-2000

Opener (1-5): 2000-3000

Headliner (1-10): 3000-5000

Legend: 5000+

Every Royale tournament is a chance to gain rank points based on what rounds you win:

Round 1: 0 Rank Points

Round 2: 0 Rank Points

Round 3: +5 Rank Points

Round 4: +10 Rank Points

Round 5: +30 Rank Points

Finale: +75 Rank Points

The Higher rank you become the more rank points you lose when you are defeated in a Royale match, raising the stakes and making progress more challenging:

Novice: -0 Rank Points

Amateur: -5 Rank Points

Opener: -10 Rank Points

Headliner: -25 Rank Points

Legend: -30 Rank Points

The farther you are the more important victory is to gaining Rank!

We can't wait to hear all of your thoughts and see how you all Rank!

Balance Changes

"Tell The Crowd The Are The Best" gives -2 hype for a total of 3.

"Mock Their Buddies" now always does -1 hype to opposing band on play first.

"Focus On Cymbalism" no longer gives a "Snare Hit"

"Play Hardest" gives +2 hype instead of +3 hype on draw.

"Lick That Is Stuck In Your Head" now costs 1 energy and gives 0 hype.

"Remind All They Practiced" now gives 1 less hype, 1 less protection.

"Fierce" upgrade for song sections now gives -3 protection to opponent on complete.

"Calming Bassline" has +1 capacity to 5 and only lasts 1 completed song section for the opponent.

"Off Key Notes" increased from tier 1 to tier 2.

"Crowd Surf" bot weights adjusted.

"Thunderous Cacophony" bot weights adjusted.

"Up Beat" bot weights adjusted.

"Fun Hook" bot weights adjusted.

Bug Fixes

Instrument XP now displays properly on deck screen.

Beach arena shadows fixed.

"Rapid Retry" and other discarding and drawing cards - not refreshing cards bug fixed.

Tutorial energy giving now locked to fix issue breaking bots.

Chat options should no longer break tutorial.

Tutorial "Rolling Bridge" no longer is used to block "Hurl Insults"

Map no longer generates empty nodes.

We are so excited to hear your thoughts on the new rank system for Royale mode! For sharing your thoughts and finding both bandmates and rivals head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

