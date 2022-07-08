Hellslave Big Update

Hi everyone, I'm glad to announce this new update, that is balancing, clarifying and correcting all the powers in HellSlave, thanks to your numerous feedbacks.

Almost every power and spell, both passive and active, have been redesigned to be more useful.

Along with this, I balanced several items that were useless, so they can now get a second life.

A lot of bugs have been corrected also.

You can also consider playing on normal and hard mode now, the enemies will really hit hard. Very hard will be for true challenge and theorycrafters.

Here is a list of the modifications:

The overall tree skill disposition has be redesigned, making it more meaningful for each demon.

Execution of Bifrons : Now gives you 20% of your max life and rage when successful.

Bleeding of Berith : Now reloads when you kill an enemy.

Infernal distress : Now triggers under 30%. Reloads when you almost die (1 pv survival mode).

Vapors of Belial : Now heals 16 to 20, +2 points for each of your level.

Expiation now heals also 20% of your max life, and reloads when you kill an enemy.

Skull-crasher of lucifer can now reduce armor until -25%

Interruption now adds fatigue on the aim. It adds twice as much fatigue when the aim is going to attack soon.

Light pavise now gives additional 3 fatigue when you get attacked.

Seal of Decarabia and Phenex now gives 10% of max life and mana instead of 5%, and you can use it again when you almost die (1 pv survival mode).

Shell of Purson now reloads when you almost die.

Luciferian fire can be used once again when you almost die.

Unholy light now deals 3 times your magical damage to all enemies, then heals you as much as your magical damage. It reloads when you change into demon.

Wound aggravation is now capped, you can't add more than your maximum mana amount. It reloads when you change into demon.

Mirror of Zagan reloads when you almost die.

Flash attack is now "Asmodean unleashing" : during the next 15 seconds, the fatigue on your melee attacks is reduced by 60%. Reloads when you change into demon.

Shadow of Baal now reloads only when you kill an enemy.

Venom of Limbo now adds 0.5 poison points on each of your attacks, and this buff can be played again whenever you kill an enemy.

All demonic form have been a little bit boosted.

Absorption of Orias now reloads when you almost die.

Burst of rage now gives 25% of your maximum rage and reloads when you almost die.

Burst of concentration now gives 20% of your max mana and reloads when you almost die.

Burst of faith also reloads when you almost die.

Infernal howl reloads only when you kill an enemy.

Temporal torsion now reloads when you almost die.

Asmodean succion is now a spell that leeches 10% of every enemy life, and heals you with the amount leeched. It reloads when you change into demon.

Spores of sabnock is now adding 8 poison + your current level.

Infection is now capped, you can't add more than the double of your max mana.

Satanic bomb has been removed for now, and will be reworked for a later update.

Blaze of the idles now deals damage each 10 seconds equals to the max magical damage of your weapon.

Aspiration of humours now reloads when you almost die.

Last judgment now deals as much as your maximum mana point.

Resurrection now consume all of your rage and mana, and you heal of X, where X is the amount of life healed with healing spell since the beginning of the fight.

Perfection now reloads when you almost die.

Destruction now deals +30% damage, + 20% for each critical dealt since the beginning of the fight, and reloads when you kill an enemy.

Extermination now deals +75% magical damage, and you get 15% of your max mana if you kill the aim with this power. Reloads when you kill an enemy.

Concentration now reloads when you change into demon.

Wisdom of Dantalion heals now 25% of your max mana and life, and reloads when you change into demon.

Apocalyptic choregrapy now triggers 2 normal attacks on each enemy (no random). It reloads when you kill a demon.

Pulsion of lucidity now reloads when you almost die.

Pulsion of adrenaline now reloads when you almost die.

Appeasement now reloads when you almost die.

Mammonic drain now reloads when you kill an enemy.

Satanic power now reloads when you change into demon.

Support explosion do not reduce the fatigue of the aim to 0 anymore, and reloads when you change into demon.

Decay now adds 5 fatigue seconds on the aim, and 8 if the aim is under 30% of max life, and reloads when you almost die.

Seal of extra-sensoriality now lasts 5 seconds and reloads when you almost die.

All the powers that were unlocking only under 30/20/10% max life, are now all unlocked under 30% max life, making them easier to use.

Awakening of the beast reloads when you almost die.

Thirst of the monster now give +1 life leech for each of your level, when activated, and reloads when you almost die.

Rale of the martyr heals 20% of your max mana and rage, and reloads when you almost die.

Anger of leviathan reloads when you almost die.

Dispersion now deals as much magical damage as the last damage you took, and heals you 50% of this amount.

Mortuary ritual now heals you 3 times your level, and reloads when an enemy dies.

Satanic inversion reloads when you almost die.

Breath of Belzebuth now increases damage by 10% for each of your level.

Luciferian aura reloads when you almost die.

Frenzy of balam now gives you a 100% chance to double-hit, sweep and hit chance for 15 seconds, and reloads when you kill an enemy.

