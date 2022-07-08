More zombies and fewer bugs in the DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 9086956 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Officers!

After reviewing your feedback, we updated the Zombie Case DLC to make the gameplay more enjoyable for you:

Made the zombies slightly weaker than before, but they're still a serious threat;

Redesigned zombie missions:

a) Changed zombie spawners and suspects;

b) Overall, there are more zombies and civilians, but fewer bandits;

c) Some rooms now only have zombies in them;

Missions will now not end as long as at least one infected person remains on the map to avoid conflicts at the end of the level;

We tried for you, so thanks again for the feedback!

