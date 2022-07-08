 Skip to content

Police Stories update for 8 July 2022

More zombies and fewer bugs in the DLC

Police Stories update for 8 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Officers!

After reviewing your feedback, we updated the Zombie Case DLC to make the gameplay more enjoyable for you:

  • Made the zombies slightly weaker than before, but they're still a serious threat;
  • Redesigned zombie missions:
    a) Changed zombie spawners and suspects;
    b) Overall, there are more zombies and civilians, but fewer bandits;
    c) Some rooms now only have zombies in them;
  • Fixed a bug with using a defibrillator on a partner in cooperative mode;
  • Missions will now not end as long as at least one infected person remains on the map to avoid conflicts at the end of the level;

We tried for you, so thanks again for the feedback!

P.S. And don't forget to add the free Police Stories: The Academy prologue to your wishlist, which will be out soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1986760/Police_Stories_The_Academy/

