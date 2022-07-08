More zombies and fewer bugs in the DLC

Greetings, Officers!
After reviewing your feedback, we updated the Zombie Case DLC to make the gameplay more enjoyable for you:
- Made the zombies slightly weaker than before, but they're still a serious threat;
- Redesigned zombie missions:
a) Changed zombie spawners and suspects;
b) Overall, there are more zombies and civilians, but fewer bandits;
c) Some rooms now only have zombies in them;
- Fixed a bug with using a defibrillator on a partner in cooperative mode;
- Missions will now not end as long as at least one infected person remains on the map to avoid conflicts at the end of the level;
We tried for you, so thanks again for the feedback!
P.S. And don't forget to add the free Police Stories: The Academy prologue to your wishlist, which will be out soon!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1986760/Police_Stories_The_Academy/
