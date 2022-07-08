 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 8 July 2022

V0.7.0 - New Character: Yuki! + Endless Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9086924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Character!

Yuki is now available to all players!

Send out waves of butterflies that freeze all of your foes.

Endless Mode

Chase high scores! In Endless Mode, you can stack upgrades multiple times for even more overpowered builds!

What's Next?

Upcoming content planned for the next month or so:

  • Mod support! I'm currently working to make the game a little more mod-friendly and then open up Steam Workshop for the game.
  • New Character!
  • 2 New Weapons!
Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Hope you all enjoy the new contents! Look forward to hearing feedback soon!

