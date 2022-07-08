V0.7.0 - New Character: Yuki! + Endless Mode

New Character!
Yuki is now available to all players!
Send out waves of butterflies that freeze all of your foes.
Endless Mode
Chase high scores! In Endless Mode, you can stack upgrades multiple times for even more overpowered builds!
What's Next?
Upcoming content planned for the next month or so:
- Mod support! I'm currently working to make the game a little more mod-friendly and then open up Steam Workshop for the game.
- New Character!
- 2 New Weapons!
Join Discord to give me feedback
You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues
Hope you all enjoy the new contents! Look forward to hearing feedback soon!
