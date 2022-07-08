Update 12.2 alpha

This update is dedicated to the discovery of a save bug. A script has been written that will detect a save failure. If you encounter this, the script will immediately display a message about this on the screen, after which you will need to stop the game, since subsequent saves will already be faulty.

I will automatically receive a list of errors that caused the save to break and proceed to fix it. Since the message will appear at the first break, you will have the opportunity to roll back to previous autosaves that are still working, especially since they have been temporarily increased to 20 pieces until the bug is fixed.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Implemented automatic error detection with subsequent sending of logs to the developer.

Corrected mistakes