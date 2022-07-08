Northern Lights 0.8.1 Patch Notes. Story Improvements, Bug-Fixes, UX and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9086814 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 14:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:

Added ability to use pine cone as tinder

Added ability to advance tutorial by building camp fires as well

Added ability to use sap dressping to cure burns

Added feathers to some nests

Added warmth bonus from consuming vodka

Added better wood stick model

Added an extra fuel station at harbor

Added roots item that can be picked from tree bases

Added roots to fire tinder and fuel whitelists

Added rope craft recipe from roots

What we fixed?

Tweaked berries hunger restore

Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption

Tweaked loot spawning rate

Tweaked wolves and bears spawning rate

Improved settings panel width to allow fitting of longer settings text

Improved running speeds for some animals

Improved scene prop in Research Camp

Improved placed blueprint color to be visible in snow

Fixed various issues with localization

Fixed various issues with quests

Fixed issue causing wrong map piece to be given on story new game

Fixed issue causing affliction journal to notify with no affliction discovered

Fixed issue causing harbor key to break in some cases

Fixed issue causing snowmobile to reset when passing bridges

Fixed issue causing game to not load saves in certain locations at the edge of the island

Fixed issue causing Mine and Gulag achievements to not trigger

Fixed issue causing blueprints to be unplaceable in Weather Station's barracks

Fixed issue causing some vegetation to float in air in some locations

Fixed issue causing character to say dialogue lines about food status with empty cooking containers or water

Fixed issue causing unfinished brews to still treat afflictions

Fixed issue causing animals to sometime spawn in air

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!

Happy playing!