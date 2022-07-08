Northern Lights 0.8.1 Patch Notes. Story Improvements, Bug-Fixes, UX and more!

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!
Whats new?
With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:
- Added ability to use pine cone as tinder
- Added ability to advance tutorial by building camp fires as well
- Added ability to use sap dressping to cure burns
- Added feathers to some nests
- Added warmth bonus from consuming vodka
- Added better wood stick model
- Added an extra fuel station at harbor
- Added roots item that can be picked from tree bases
- Added roots to fire tinder and fuel whitelists
- Added rope craft recipe from roots
What we fixed?
- Tweaked berries hunger restore
- Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption
- Tweaked loot spawning rate
- Tweaked wolves and bears spawning rate
- Improved settings panel width to allow fitting of longer settings text
- Improved running speeds for some animals
- Improved scene prop in Research Camp
- Improved placed blueprint color to be visible in snow
- Fixed various issues with localization
- Fixed various issues with quests
- Fixed issue causing wrong map piece to be given on story new game
- Fixed issue causing affliction journal to notify with no affliction discovered
- Fixed issue causing harbor key to break in some cases
- Fixed issue causing snowmobile to reset when passing bridges
- Fixed issue causing game to not load saves in certain locations at the edge of the island
- Fixed issue causing Mine and Gulag achievements to not trigger
- Fixed issue causing blueprints to be unplaceable in Weather Station's barracks
- Fixed issue causing some vegetation to float in air in some locations
- Fixed issue causing character to say dialogue lines about food status with empty cooking containers or water
- Fixed issue causing unfinished brews to still treat afflictions
- Fixed issue causing animals to sometime spawn in air
Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update