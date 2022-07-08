 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 8 July 2022

Northern Lights 0.8.1 Patch Notes. Story Improvements, Bug-Fixes, UX and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9086814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:

  • Added ability to use pine cone as tinder
  • Added ability to advance tutorial by building camp fires as well
  • Added ability to use sap dressping to cure burns
  • Added feathers to some nests
  • Added warmth bonus from consuming vodka
  • Added better wood stick model
  • Added an extra fuel station at harbor
  • Added roots item that can be picked from tree bases
  • Added roots to fire tinder and fuel whitelists
  • Added rope craft recipe from roots
What we fixed?
  • Tweaked berries hunger restore
  • Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption
  • Tweaked loot spawning rate
  • Tweaked wolves and bears spawning rate
  • Improved settings panel width to allow fitting of longer settings text
  • Improved running speeds for some animals
  • Improved scene prop in Research Camp
  • Improved placed blueprint color to be visible in snow
  • Fixed various issues with localization
  • Fixed various issues with quests
  • Fixed issue causing wrong map piece to be given on story new game
  • Fixed issue causing affliction journal to notify with no affliction discovered
  • Fixed issue causing harbor key to break in some cases
  • Fixed issue causing snowmobile to reset when passing bridges
  • Fixed issue causing game to not load saves in certain locations at the edge of the island
  • Fixed issue causing Mine and Gulag achievements to not trigger
  • Fixed issue causing blueprints to be unplaceable in Weather Station's barracks
  • Fixed issue causing some vegetation to float in air in some locations
  • Fixed issue causing character to say dialogue lines about food status with empty cooking containers or water
  • Fixed issue causing unfinished brews to still treat afflictions
  • Fixed issue causing animals to sometime spawn in air

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Happy playing!

