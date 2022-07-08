Patch Note 1.4 Update - New powers, new skill tree, rework on objects.

Hi everyone, I'm glad to announce this new 1.4 update, that is balancing, clarifying and correcting all the powers in HellSlave, thanks to your numerous feedbacks.

Almost every powers and spells, both passive and active, have been redesigned to be more useful.

Along with this, I balanced several items that were useless, so they can now get a second life.

A lot of bugs have been corrected also, indeed.

You can also consider playing on normal and hard mode now, the enemies will really hit hard. Very hard will be for true challenge and theorycrafters.

Here is the list of the modifications: