Silicon City v0.35.9 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: Papy McCornick is blind (no eyes)
FIX: Solar panel flying in the sky on building preview
FIX: Error during navigation
FIX: Procedural roofs are black in viewmaps
FIX: Citizen get stuck somehow
FIX: Factories graphic glitch in dataview mode is now fixed !!!
UPDATE: More cars are visible in the streets. The silizen are now able to use their cars as soon as they have one.
UPDATE: Tooltips size are adjusted in a better way
UPDATE: You can change the shortcut keys in the game settings
UPDATE: Input tooltips now display the key binded to the action in the settings
UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements
UPDATE: General performance improvements
Known issues
- KI : When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
