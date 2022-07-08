 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 8 July 2022

Silicon City v0.35.9 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • FIX: Papy McCornick is blind (no eyes)

  • FIX: Solar panel flying in the sky on building preview

  • FIX: Error during navigation

  • FIX: Procedural roofs are black in viewmaps

  • FIX: Citizen get stuck somehow

  • FIX: Factories graphic glitch in dataview mode is now fixed !!!

  • UPDATE: More cars are visible in the streets. The silizen are now able to use their cars as soon as they have one.

  • UPDATE: Tooltips size are adjusted in a better way

  • UPDATE: You can change the shortcut keys in the game settings

  • UPDATE: Input tooltips now display the key binded to the action in the settings

  • UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements

  • UPDATE: General performance improvements

Known issues

  • KI : When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back

