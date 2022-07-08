Silicon City v0.35.9 patch notes

FIX: Papy McCornick is blind (no eyes)

FIX: Solar panel flying in the sky on building preview

FIX: Error during navigation

FIX: Procedural roofs are black in viewmaps

FIX: Citizen get stuck somehow

FIX: Factories graphic glitch in dataview mode is now fixed !!!

UPDATE: More cars are visible in the streets. The silizen are now able to use their cars as soon as they have one.

UPDATE: Tooltips size are adjusted in a better way

UPDATE: You can change the shortcut keys in the game settings

UPDATE: Input tooltips now display the key binded to the action in the settings

UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements