Update 08-07-2022

Added

Added Unload sound option

Added Message Culling

Fixes

Fixed issue with player Initialization

Fixed Workaround for InventoryDetails resetting in Player Inventory

Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations

Fixed item replacement added to respawn player if it killed player

Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn

Fixed world items not using Replace Empty Item setting

Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons

Fixed single player pockets not loading save items

Fixed Auto Save Name not working

Fixed dropping weapons while reloading

Fixed missing Init Component variable

Fixed error when no pawn is controlled

Fixed possible crash cause with group member panel

Changes

Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code

Performance improvements to placing foundations