Zero World Playtest update for 8 July 2022

Update 08-07-2022

Update 08-07-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
Added Unload sound option
Added Message Culling

Fixes
Fixed issue with player Initialization
Fixed Workaround for InventoryDetails resetting in Player Inventory
Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations
Fixed item replacement added to respawn player if it killed player
Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn
Fixed world items not using Replace Empty Item setting
Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons
Fixed single player pockets not loading save items
Fixed Auto Save Name not working
Fixed dropping weapons while reloading
Fixed missing Init Component variable
Fixed error when no pawn is controlled
Fixed possible crash cause with group member panel

Changes
Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code
Performance improvements to placing foundations

