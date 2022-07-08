Special Event: Plasma Striders!

📣 Attention, Heroes! Colossal lumbering machines, crackling with mysterious Alien power have been detected across all regions this weekend. These Invaders, known to us as Plasma Striders, will provide Storm Surge components if your Hero can defeat them! 💪🏽

👽 This enhanced event includes the Epic Striders enemy which ranges from levels 10-12, and has more lucrative loot than the regular Plasma Striders!

➡️ This event begins now and will be active until Monday, 11th July at 7 AM (UTC). Have an awesome weekend, Commanders!

~The New Earth Team.