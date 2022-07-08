 Skip to content

Operation: New Earth update for 8 July 2022

Special Event: Plasma Striders!

Build 9086592

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📣 Attention, Heroes! Colossal lumbering machines, crackling with mysterious Alien power have been detected across all regions this weekend. These Invaders, known to us as Plasma Striders, will provide Storm Surge components if your Hero can defeat them! 💪🏽

👽 This enhanced event includes the Epic Striders enemy which ranges from levels 10-12, and has more lucrative loot than the regular Plasma Striders!

➡️ This event begins now and will be active until Monday, 11th July at 7 AM (UTC). Have an awesome weekend, Commanders!

~The New Earth Team.

Changed files in this update

Operation: New Earth Win Depot 528741
  • Loading history…
Operation: New Earth Mac Depot 528742
  • Loading history…
